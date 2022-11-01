ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

King’s Hawaiian to expand Hall County Bakery, costing $85M

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — King’s Hawaiian is expected to invest millions to expand its operations in Georgia.

The company plans to spend $85 million to expand its Oakwood facility in Hall County.

“Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 workforce training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market. This is a perfect example of how schools like Lanier Tech in our technical college system produce amazing job placement rates. We are looking forward to continuing to work with this beloved brand in the coming years to provide further opportunities for Hall County and the entire state of Georgia.”

King’s Hawaiian will build a new facility across the street from its existing plant.

The goal is to open in 2023 and hire more than 150 new workers.

“Georgia has been an important part of King’s Hawaiian for more than a decade, and we are excited to expand our ohana by creating more than 160 new jobs in Hall County,” said Mark Taira, CEO of King’s Hawaiian. “Our partnerships with leaders in food science, manufacturing and robotics from around the state of Georgia have been critical to King’s Hawaiian’s growth. A talented workforce and a supportive business environment make Hall County the perfect place to increase our investment in the state, and we look forward to continuing to spread the spirit of Aloha through opportunities to give back to the northeast Georgia community for their support.”

Kings Hawaiian’s new facility will include a 150,000-square-foot bakery.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

