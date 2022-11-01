Amarillo area reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 91 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 73 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and 30 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,203 cases, 773 deaths and 39,252 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 178 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and 43 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,765 cases, 537 deaths and 41,986 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 242 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.61% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 995;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 875;
Available staffed hospital beds: 199;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 146.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong43010
Beaver1,1309
Briscoe3828
Carson1,15037
Castro2,05748
Childress2,66234
Cimarron6712
Collingsworth53916
Cottle3039
Curry14,570231
Dallam1,76744
Deaf Smith4,209117
Donley47826
Gray4,303131
Hall95924
Hardeman54120
Hansford72030
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,823141
Lipscomb57117
Moore3,940113
Ochiltree2,18249
Oldham3336
Parmer1,53253
Potter40,203773
Quay2,39669
Randall42,765537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,850109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,57439
Union90519
Wheeler97823
TOTAL 154,9472,807
