Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 91 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 73 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and 30 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,203 cases, 773 deaths and 39,252 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 178 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and 43 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,765 cases, 537 deaths and 41,986 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 242 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.61% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 995;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 875;

Available staffed hospital beds: 199;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 146.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong43010

Beaver1,1309

Briscoe3828

Carson1,15037

Castro2,05748

Childress2,66234

Cimarron6712

Collingsworth53916

Cottle3039

Curry14,570231

Dallam1,76744

Deaf Smith4,209117

Donley47826

Gray4,303131

Hall95924

Hardeman54120

Hansford72030

Hartley1,0463

Hemphill1,1208

Hutchinson5,823141

Lipscomb57117

Moore3,940113

Ochiltree2,18249

Oldham3336

Parmer1,53253

Potter40,203773

Quay2,39669

Randall42,765537

Roberts1562

Roosevelt5,850109

Sherman37516

Swisher1,32734

Texas6,57439

Union90519

Wheeler97823

TOTAL 154,9472,807

