This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
WAVY News 10
Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Neighbors in Franklin say teen’s homicide is 2nd …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. According to dispatch, the...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend
Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting …. 2-year-old died of antihistamine toxicity in VB Oceanfront …. 10 On Your Side’s investigative team learned that Lanoix Andrade, 2, died of acute diphenhydramine toxicity. According to the National Library of Medicine, diphenhydramine is an antihistamine typically used to relieve symptoms caused by allergies and colds. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/2-year-old-died-of-antihistamine-toxicity-in-vb-oceanfront-hotel-room/
WAVY News 10
4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
WAVY News 10
Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Something in the Water ‘locals only’ tickets on sale …. Something in the Water ‘locals only’ tickets on sale Saturday morning. One critically injured...
Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say
A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.
The father killed on I-95 was 'one of the good ones'
Brent Szarzynski, 36, of Chesterfield County, was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on I-95 in Richmond, Va.
WAVY News 10
Man injured following shooting in Hampton
Something in the Water ‘locals only’ tickets on sale …. Something in the Water ‘locals only’ tickets on sale Saturday morning. One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. One critically injured following shooting in Newport News. SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate …
Former Norfolk teacher charged with arson, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Norfolk eighth grade teacher Ryan Elza has been charged with arson, will serve 10 years in prison
Chic’s Beach Residents concerned about rise in crime
Residents say they are banding together to help put a stop to the crimes and are encouraging each other to keep their cars locked and not leave anything valuable inside so they don't become a victim.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
Police: Man with AK-47 rifle tried to break in at Marlboro, NJ house
MARLBORO — A Virginia couple has been arrested on charges stemming from an attempted armed home invasion this fall involving a high-powered rifle, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. Early on Sept. 24, Marlboro police responded to a township home where a man had tried to enter...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
VBPD investigates homicide that resulted in death of 15-year-old
13newsnow.com
Body of Fairfax teen found in Gloucester
The body of 18-year-old Tavon McKoy was found in Gloucester County this week. The sheriff's office said he's from Fairfax County.
WAVY News 10
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton …. Ghent arson suspect and former teacher sentenced …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Former teacher and arsonist to be sentenced Friday. What would the end of DST mean for Hampton Roads?. WAVY Meteorologist Ricky Matthews explains what it would mean for...
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to now approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
2-year-old died of antihistamine toxicity in VB Oceanfront hotel room
A 2-year-old girl found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room in August died of antihistamine toxicity, according to the medical examiner.
Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle
Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.
