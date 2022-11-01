ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year

Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend

Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend

10 On Your Side's investigative team learned that Lanoix Andrade, 2, died of acute diphenhydramine toxicity in VB Oceanfront hotel room. According to the National Library of Medicine, diphenhydramine is an antihistamine typically used to relieve symptoms caused by allergies and colds.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders

Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man injured following shooting in Hampton

Man injured following shooting in Hampton

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street

Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street

Former teacher and arsonist to be sentenced Friday. What would the end of DST mean for Hampton Roads?
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

