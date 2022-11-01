Taylor Swift announced that she is going on tour during the spring/summer of 2023 on Nov. 1, 2022. This announcement came via her making a surprise appearance on Good Morning America. The tour is called the “Eras Tour” and Swift explained it as a tour exploring all of her past and present eras. This announcement came as a surprise to some but not for others as many swifties have been manifesting this tour since she started re-releasing and rerecording albums.

