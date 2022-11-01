ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thenavigatornews.com

Taylor Swift is going on tour!

Taylor Swift announced that she is going on tour during the spring/summer of 2023 on Nov. 1, 2022. This announcement came via her making a surprise appearance on Good Morning America. The tour is called the “Eras Tour” and Swift explained it as a tour exploring all of her past and present eras. This announcement came as a surprise to some but not for others as many swifties have been manifesting this tour since she started re-releasing and rerecording albums.
Parade

Rihanna Shows Off Form-Fitting Dress at Bonfire on the Beach

Rihanna appears to be having some fun in the sand in her latest Instagram photos, which are set in front of a stunning beach background. In the new post shared on Friday, Nov. 4, the Fenty Beauty founder is seen posing by a beach bonfire for a series of sultry snaps while the ocean waves and sunset glow behind her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy