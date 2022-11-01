ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

WFMY NEWS2

1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police officers were on routine patrol and approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at 201 West Market Street. Police said when the officers approached the occupied...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

2nd person arrested in late October deadly shooting in Durham, police confirm

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning. Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
cbs17

Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Investigators arrest woman for identity theft

The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after she’s hit by car while riding scooter in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding on a scooter in northwest Raleigh Friday afternoon, police said. According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.
RALEIGH, NC
