Pellet gun kills Harnett County man, cousin charged with murder
Rachel Diane Ferguson, 23, was arrested on Thursday and is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder for the death of a man killed with a pellet gun.
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
Teen robbed at gunpoint while selling iPhone, three men face charges
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — An online meet up on Wednesday morning in the Kitts Creek neighborhood led to a 16-year-old boy getting robbed at gunpoint, according to police. Investigators said the boy tried selling an iPhone to three men he met on Facebook Marketplace. Police arrested Michael Purcell, 18; Jaylin...
No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens
The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police officers were on routine patrol and approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at 201 West Market Street. Police said when the officers approached the occupied...
cbs17
Young woman charged with murder after shooting cousin ‘multiple times’ in deadly Harnett County shooting, deputies say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies say a woman is being charged with murder after shooting her cousin multiple times and killing him. On Wednesday, deputies said they were called to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane in Erwin in reference to a reported trespassing with shots fired.
1 of 3 suspects shot during targeted home invasion in North Carolina, police say
Clayton police said a home invasion in which a suspect was shot was not a random act.
Man found shot to death on North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham, police say
Officers found the unconscious man, who had been shot, early Saturday. He later died in a hospital.
Burglary suspect shot by Clayton homeowner, police looking for 2 suspects
The homeowners told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door and saw someone inside the home before exchanging gunfire.
cbs17
2nd person arrested in late October deadly shooting in Durham, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning. Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask for community's help finding suspect vehicle
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident. According to a social media post shared on Friday, the suspect reportedly fired a gun at a victim and followed him home. Police...
cbs17
3 arrested in Durham ‘Operation Washout’ connected to February homicides, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
cbs17
‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
Juvenile arrested in teen's shooting death on Halloween night in Raleigh
Raleigh police said a male juvenile was taken into custody in the shooting death of Xzavion Lawton.
Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
Raleigh News & Observer
2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park
Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
cbs17
Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
sandhillssentinel.com
Investigators arrest woman for identity theft
The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
cbs17
Woman dies after she’s hit by car while riding scooter in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding on a scooter in northwest Raleigh Friday afternoon, police said. According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.
91-year-old woman dies after getting hit by car while riding mobility scooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 91-year-old woman died Friday night at the hospital after she got hit by a car while riding a mobility scooter, Raleigh police said. Raleigh police said it happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Country Trail and Glenwood Avenue. The car hit the woman...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
