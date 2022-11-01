Tractor trailer blocks traffic on Route 57 rotary in Agawam
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving a tractor trailer caused traffic on the Route 57 rotary in Agawam Tuesday afternoon.
Agawam Police say a tractor trailer hit the guardrail in the middle of the rotary and was blocking traffic. All vehicles on the rotary were redirected to Route 57 westbound. According to Waze, traffic was backed up eastbound on Route 57 around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Agawam police said the area was closed for some time and asked drivers to find an alternate route if possible.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
