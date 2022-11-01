ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Tractor trailer blocks traffic on Route 57 rotary in Agawam

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving a tractor trailer caused traffic on the Route 57 rotary in Agawam Tuesday afternoon.

Car fire causes traffic on I-91N in Springfield

Agawam Police say a tractor trailer hit the guardrail in the middle of the rotary and was blocking traffic. All vehicles on the rotary were redirected to Route 57 westbound. According to Waze, traffic was backed up eastbound on Route 57 around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4UVT_0iutGlqR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7juO_0iutGlqR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp0Rp_0iutGlqR00

Agawam police said the area was closed for some time and asked drivers to find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Road work in Lee, Becket, and West Stockbridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing some daytime and overnight hour bridge and guardrail repair along the mass pike both East and Westbound in Lee, West Stockbridge, and Becket.
LEE, MA
WTNH

Overturned tractor-trailer spills bales of hay onto I-91S in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-91 South in Hartford are closed on Friday due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash, which ended in bales of hay being spilled onto the highway. Connecticut State Police stated that exit 30, the on-ramp to I-84 East, is closed due to the “impromptu hayfield” that is now covering the […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike

A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
RUSSELL, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy