ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump Organization fraud trial halted over COVID-19 case

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5orD_0iutGkxi00
Trump Organization senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney returns to the courthouse after a break in the company’s trial, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in New York. The Trump Organization is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The criminal tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization, founded by former President Trump and run by two of his sons, was put on pause Tuesday when a key witness tested positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets reported.

The Trump Organization’s controller, Jeffrey McConney, reportedly tested positive for the virus on a rapid test taken during a lunch break Tuesday, according to Business Insider, bringing the trial to a standstill just a day after it started,

McConney was the prosecution’s first witness and was on his second day of testimony, according to ABC News. The jury has reportedly been dismissed until Monday, at which point McConney will be permitted to return to the stand if he has recovered from the virus, Reuters reported.

The Trump Organization, the former president’s real estate empire based in New York, is on trial for criminal tax fraud. Prosecutors allege the company skirted taxes and raked in perks for some of its top executives.

Trump isn’t personally accused in the case. His two adult sons, Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump, are the company’s executive vice presidents.

Longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion earlier this year, is set to make an appearance as the trial progresses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Deposition excerpts of Trump and Trump Jr., in NY fraud probe released, Trump Jr. distances himself from Trump Org.’s financial statements

CNN — Donald Trump Jr., a top executive at the Trump Organization, told New York investigators that he was not involved in preparing the real estate company’s financial statements at the center of a $250 million lawsuit and that his knowledge of accounting rules is limited to a college course, according to excerpts of his deposition released Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Business Insider

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed his allegations to The Washington Post, including some about the Trump family. Wilkerson told the Post Trump's adult sons wanted stakes, describing it as "asking for a handout." Former President Donald Trump's two adult...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

Michael Cohen Says He'd Fear For His Safety If Trump Were Reelected

Michael Cohen said this week that he would be concerned about his safety if Donald Trump successfully ran for president again in 2024. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, told The Hill in an interview. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”
UPI News

N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed while her civil lawsuit against his current organization over widespread fraud allegations moves forward. James filed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Everything to know about the Trump Organization tax fraud trial

The Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate business, is going to trial on charges of criminal tax fraud. The company faces allegations that it enacted a scheme to help executives avoid paying income tax in a case that has entangled the company’s longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. The trial comes amid a litany of legal issues facing the former president, who was recently subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. According to the federal election commission, Mr Trump’s political action committee spent $4m on legal costs in August as he...
The Hill

The Hill

749K+
Followers
87K+
Post
537M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy