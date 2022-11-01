Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Vermilion County Tentative Multiplier Announced
SPRINGFIELD, IL, Vermilion County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law....
Effingham Radio
The Human Bean Opens in Effingham
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Champaign County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. Interstate 57 northbound, just north of Milepost 236, Champaign, Champaign County. WHEN:. November 3, 2022 at 4:45 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2008 Chevrolet Express Box Truck. Unit 2 – 2023 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer.
dailyeasternnews.com
Two-vehicle accident on Division, Madison intersection results no injuries
On Thursday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a car accident on the intersection of Division St. and Madison Ave. in Charleston. Airbags were deployed and both vehicles were towed from the accident. No individuals were transported to a hospital via ambulance from the accident. Charleston Police Department and Charleston...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, LeAnn’s Legacy
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization who goal is to provide love, strength, and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment....
wlds.com
Authorities Investigating Rash of Active Shooter Notes Found in Multiple Central Illinois Schools
Police are investigating a rash of notes threatening of an active shooter that have been found in a number of central Illinois schools since yesterday, and one teenager has been arrested as a result. High Schools in Virden and Taylorville were both put on lockdown this morning, and Pana High...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
WTHI
One dead following crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
thenavigatornews.com
SAB’s Club or Treat event
The Student Activity Board (SAB) held a “Club or Treat” event on Oct 26 at Laker Point. The event was full of attendees and Halloween spirit. Many tables were lined up at Laker Point, all of which were occupied by various Lake Land College (LLC) clubs. The clubs handed out candy, baked goods, merch and numerous other goodies.
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay. In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery. News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting. The following...
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m. Officers were called to a house off […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Austin Arraigned on Charges from Indianola Crash that Killed Three
Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.
foxillinois.com
Chatham construction worker struck in hit-and-run
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Chatham construction worker was hit by a car, which then took off, while the man was working on Tuesday, according to the Urbana Police Department, UPD. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Police said the driver, who they later identified as Nicholas Azer, 31,...
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
WAND TV
Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
