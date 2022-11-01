Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.

