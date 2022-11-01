ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Secretary of State taking steps to ensure ballot security in Ohio

By Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysmET_0iutGGg200

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With one week left to cast your vote for this year’s elections, Secretary of State Frank LaRose is ensuring Ohioans their ballot is secure and fair.

LaRose said the electronic tabulation of votes are cross-checked with the paper copy of the ballot each election.

How to prepare for Ohio’s election with NBC4

“We’ve had historically a 99.98% accuracy rate between the electronic results and the paper results,” LaRose said.

In addition, LaRose said there’s a quality check as votes come in and it is all done in a bipartisan fashion.

“We have a quality check that happens as those results are coming in,” LaRose said. “A great example would be the total number of votes. If you add up candidate A and candidate B, it should equal the number of voters that checked in and cast a ballot at that polling location.”

He said, even though you vote on an electronic machine, they are checked each election and there’s no chance of your decisions being altered. LaRose also noted a common misconception that polling machines are connected to the internet

Nov. 8 election: Who in Ohio is running for state office

“Voting machines are never connected to the internet. They’re not capable of being connected to the internet, they’re not allowed under Ohio law to be connected to the internet,” LaRose said. “It would be a felony to connect a voting machine to the internet.”

If you requested an absentee ballot then show up to vote in person, you will not be able to vote twice right away. You will be turned away or given a provisional ballot that is filed in a separate place from other ballots.

“If you never submitted your absentee ballot, then they can count your provisional,” LaRose said. “But only once they can verify you never submitted your absentee ballot.”

Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio

There are more than 8,000,000 registered voters across Ohio and 4,000 polling locations across the state. LaRose said the roll of registered voters in Ohio is extremely accurate, so no one who lives out of state or is not legally allowed to vote will be able to cast a ballot.

You can cast your vote now during early voting, or on election day, Nov. 8. Request an absentee ballot by Wednesday here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 7

Tim Johnson
3d ago

It’s great to hear we have this kind of election protection, Pennsylvania , Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Minnesota, Georgia should all take notes.

Reply(2)
2
Related
NBC4 Columbus

How an election recount is triggered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is quickly approaching and Ohio’s top elections officials are preparing for any scenario, including recounts. A recount can be triggered automatically if the margin of victory is less than .5%, or by candidate request. The procedure for a recount is consistent across local and statewide races. “We will always […]
OHIO STATE
WCPO

Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill introduced by a republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway. The pandemic divided Ohioans and exacerbated an already growing movement...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

When are midterm election votes counted in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Polls might be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, but election officials’ work starts earlier and ends far later to ensure voting goes smoothly — and election results come quickly. Poll workers arrive to their precincts at around 5 a.m. to get the machines and venue ready […]
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law

A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, …. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Polls might be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, but election officials’ work starts earlier and ends far later to ensure voting goes smoothly — and election results come quickly. https://nbc4i.co/3hedqK7.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How disabled Ohioans can cast their vote at home or at the polls

You can watch NBC4’s weekly political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating there are more than 2.3 million disabled adults in Ohio, about 1 in 4 members of the state’s voting-age population may face accessibility issues in […]
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

What Ohio voters need to know about Issue One

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Election Day is Nov. 8 and one of the significant issues on the ballot for voters to decide on is Issue One - bail reform. Voters will decide if there will be a change to the state constitution pertaining to bail. It would remove the Ohio Supreme...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers

Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers. https://nbc4i.co/3FKxi1P. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated …. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated Nan Whaley, discusses abortion. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, …. Part...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy