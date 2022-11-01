Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Earns Years of Service Award
Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Jim Reed presented Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Mike Sullivan with the ICCTA 35 Year Trustee Service Award at the October Board of Trustees meeting. “We are incredibly grateful to Chair Sullivan for the many years he has...
Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
Decrease in Danville population changes wards
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
thenavigatornews.com
SAB’s Club or Treat event
The Student Activity Board (SAB) held a “Club or Treat” event on Oct 26 at Laker Point. The event was full of attendees and Halloween spirit. Many tables were lined up at Laker Point, all of which were occupied by various Lake Land College (LLC) clubs. The clubs handed out candy, baked goods, merch and numerous other goodies.
WAND TV
African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Bailey fighting for every last vote heading into the homestretch
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - In the closing days of the Nov. 8 campaign season, candidates are trying to find a closing message to earn your vote. Incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker was in Englewood Thursday for a "Get out the Vote" event with seniors. Pritzker highlighted the work done throughout the COVID-19...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, LeAnn’s Legacy
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization who goal is to provide love, strength, and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment....
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
wlds.com
Authorities Investigating Rash of Active Shooter Notes Found in Multiple Central Illinois Schools
Police are investigating a rash of notes threatening of an active shooter that have been found in a number of central Illinois schools since yesterday, and one teenager has been arrested as a result. High Schools in Virden and Taylorville were both put on lockdown this morning, and Pana High...
Herald & Review
Threats against two Christian Co. schools lead to three arrests
TAYLORVILLE — Charges have been filed against three individuals in connection with separate threats at two Christian County schools, officials said. The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of two juveniles they say are responsible for two separate threats at Pana High School. Taylorville police announced an individual was arrested for a similar threat at Taylorville High School.
Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police responded to an active shooter threat on Thursday morning. Taylorville Police received a call at 9:27 a.m. about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. Officers arrived at the school two minutes later, with several additional officers arriving soon after. Police began to secure the school immediately while […]
newschannel20.com
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Benevolent and Protection Association is now accepting applications for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The event is open to children under 13, living in Christian County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. To sign up for the event,...
Pana High School placed on lockdown after shooter threat
UPDATE at 9 p.m. on 11/2/2022: At approximately 8:01 p.m., Pana Police Department gave Pana school officials the green light to resume normal school activities beginning Nov. 3, according to Pana Community Unit School District 8’s Facebook page. Officers arrived on the scene and made a security sweep and assessment of the building and campus, […]
Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
foxillinois.com
Bomb threat called into North American Lighting HQ
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A bomb threat was called into North American Lighting (NAL) Corporate Headquarters at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday. The Paris Police Department says there was a quick action by first responders and NAL employees to ensure immediate safety for all on-site personnel. We're told both of...
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
WCIA
Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.
