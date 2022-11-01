ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Earns Years of Service Award

Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Jim Reed presented Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Mike Sullivan with the ICCTA 35 Year Trustee Service Award at the October Board of Trustees meeting. “We are incredibly grateful to Chair Sullivan for the many years he has...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decrease in Danville population changes wards

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thenavigatornews.com

SAB’s Club or Treat event

The Student Activity Board (SAB) held a “Club or Treat” event on Oct 26 at Laker Point. The event was full of attendees and Halloween spirit. Many tables were lined up at Laker Point, all of which were occupied by various Lake Land College (LLC) clubs. The clubs handed out candy, baked goods, merch and numerous other goodies.
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, LeAnn’s Legacy

The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization who goal is to provide love, strength, and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment....
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Threats against two Christian Co. schools lead to three arrests

TAYLORVILLE — Charges have been filed against three individuals in connection with separate threats at two Christian County schools, officials said. The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of two juveniles they say are responsible for two separate threats at Pana High School. Taylorville police announced an individual was arrested for a similar threat at Taylorville High School.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police responded to an active shooter threat on Thursday morning. Taylorville Police received a call at 9:27 a.m. about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. Officers arrived at the school two minutes later, with several additional officers arriving soon after. Police began to secure the school immediately while […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Pana High School placed on lockdown after shooter threat

UPDATE at 9 p.m. on 11/2/2022: At approximately 8:01 p.m., Pana Police Department gave Pana school officials the green light to resume normal school activities beginning Nov. 3, according to Pana Community Unit School District 8’s Facebook page. Officers arrived on the scene and made a security sweep and assessment of the building and campus, […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Bomb threat called into North American Lighting HQ

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A bomb threat was called into North American Lighting (NAL) Corporate Headquarters at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday. The Paris Police Department says there was a quick action by first responders and NAL employees to ensure immediate safety for all on-site personnel. We're told both of...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting

Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.
MATTOON, IL

