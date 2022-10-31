ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023

With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
theScore

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He'll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson told...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Raceway prioritizes technological innovations to enhance fan experience for NASCAR Championship weekend

As a sport traditionally marginalized as behind on the times, NASCAR and its technological relevance are areas Phoenix Raceway and track president Julie Giese know are important to emphasize during championship weekend. In an effort to bolster the fan experience at the one-mile track, Giese and her staff are instilling...
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage.
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR will crown champions in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, marking the third consecutive year the Arizona track has hosted the final race of the season for each series. All three car manufacturers are represented in the Cup Championship 4. Ross Chastain and Chase...
