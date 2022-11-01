See the first quarter moon join Saturn in the sky tonight (Nov. 1)

There was no full moon on Halloween this year, but there's still something in the night sky for stargazers to get excited about.

Between the late hours of Oct. 31 and the early morning hours of Nov. 1, depending on your time zone, the moon will reach its first quarter phase , according to the stargazing website In-The-Sky.org . But that's not all. Saturn is also due to reach conjunction with the moon about half a day later. That makes for some excellent skywatching between the evening of Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

From New York City, the first quarter moon will first become visible on Oct. 31 at 6:09 pm EDT (2209 GMT) as the sky darkens and will remain visible through 10:42 pm EDT (0242 GMT), when it sets beyond the horizon. Though it'll be just slightly before the first quarter phase, which occurs on Nov. 1 at 2:37 am EDT (0637 GMT), the moon will still appear very close to half full in the evening. At the exact moment the moon reaches the first quarter phase, it will be located 229,907 miles (370,000 km) from Earth.

Around the same time, Saturn and the moon will reach conjunction, when both celestial bodies share the same right ascension, according to In-The-Sky.org . They'll also reach an appulse, or close approach. The ascension technically occurs on Nov. 1 at 5:08 p.m. EDT (2108 GMT), but the moon and Saturn will be obscured by daylight at that time. The best time to see the conjunction occurs shortly after, between 6:09 p.m. EDT (2249 GMT) and 11:49 p.m. EDT (0349 GMT).

An illustration of the first quarter moon as it will appear on Tuesday (Nov. 1). (Image credit: Chris Vaughan)

During this conjunction and appulse, the moon and Saturn will come within four degrees of one another from the vantage point of Earth — that's close enough to see within the field of view of most binoculars. At this point, the moon will still appear close to half full.

