ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 9 Game Against Titans

After a week off to recharge, refresh and hit the reset button for a bit, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday Night Football this week. As the Tennessee Titans come rolling into town, the hosts have some good news on the injury front. Throughout the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Bill Belichick Sees Tom Brady In ... Mac Jones?

FOXBORO — When New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick invokes the name of quarterback Tom Brady, it is bound to bring some attention. As the old saying goes, ‘these two go back a while.’. Belichick, in his first draft with the team, selected Brady as the 199th overall...
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code MCBET Deals Out $1000 Risk-Free Bet For Cardinals

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Arizona Cardinals face a near must-win situation on Sunday if they want to have a realistic shot at the NFL playoffs. At 3-5, the Cardinals need to win at home against the Seattle Seahawks. For those Arizonans still on the fence about making a first legal sports bet and want to put it on the Cards, BetMGM Arizona has a tremendous offer: A first bet, risk-free, up to $1,000 with the BetMGM Arizona bonus code MCBET.
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Rangers Making ‘Hard Push’ for Giants Starter

Add San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón to the list of starters the Texas Rangers may have interest in this offseason. The Athletic reported that the Rangers intend to make a “hard push” for the left-hander. Rodón, 29, is an eight-year MLB veteran who went 14-8 for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

FanDuel Kansas Promo Code Grants Impressive $1000 No Sweat First Bet For Chiefs

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL season is near the halfway point as the Super Bowl contenders start to separate themselves from the pack, including the Chiefs. With an exciting second half of the season ahead, now is the time to start betting on football. The best way to place your first bet is with our FanDuel Kansas promo code offer which earns a $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet for new users.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0

The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’

The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy