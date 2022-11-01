Read full article on original website
A portable air sampler to quantify and capture SARS-CoV-2 aerosols in laboratories
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers in the United Kingdom evaluated a battery-operated portable air sampler that could recover severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) aerosolized in a laboratory using a plaque assay. Study: An optimised method for recovery and quantification of laboratory generated SARS-CoV-2...
Scientists identify a broadly neutralizing antibody against all dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States identified a broadly neutralizing antibody (S728-1157 bnAb) that targets the receptor-binding site (RBS) of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). S728-1157 bnAb was derived from a SARS-CoV-2-positive individual infected before VOCs (variants of concern) such as Omicron emerged.
Study uncovers a control hub for skin inflammation
Inflammatory reactions in the skin can reduce damage from UV radiation or infections, but can also result in painful symptoms such as sunburn. A recent study at the University of Bonn and the University Hospital Bonn has now identified a molecular control which integrates these stress signals. The results have been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
Higher viscosity of extracellular fluid enhances cancer dissemination
New research findings show how higher viscosity, or resistance to flow, of the extracellular fluid that surrounds cells enables cancer cells to migrate more rapidly from a primary tumor to other sites in the body. We clarified how cells sense and respond to physiologically relevant levels of fluid viscosity that...
Study evaluates BA.5-bivalent booster against new Omicron sublineages
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers evaluated the efficacy of four doses of parental messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine and a BA.5-bivalent booster against recently emerged Omicron sublineages. Additionally, they determined whether prior infection improved the effect of a booster vaccination. Background. Many Omicron sublineages...
Novel nasal cleansing system increases comfort and compliance in sleep apnea patients using CPAP
A novel nasal cleansing system (NasoClenzTM, Silicon Valley Innovations, Sunnyvale, CA) reduced bacterial colonization while increasing comfort and compliance in patients that use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to treat sleep apnea, according to results of a clinical evaluation recently presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress. Sleep...
Study determines the diagnostic utility of liver stiffness measurement
Even after chronic hepatitis C has been cured, portal hypertension remains the major factor driving the development of complications in advanced liver disease. In cooperation with researchers from Spain, a research team led by Georg Semmler and Mattias Mandorfer from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at MedUni Vienna's Department of Medicine III showed that the non-invasive tests explored in their earlier studies accurately estimate the probability of sequelae. Their study, published in the prestigious Journal of Hepatology, refutes concerns about the accuracy of these tests and recommends actions for individual disease follow-up.
Environmental toxicants contribute to obesity and metabolic disease
In a recent study published in the Current Opinion in Pharmacology journal, researchers assessed the impact of environmental toxicants and brown adipose tissue (BAT) on obesity and metabolic disorders. Obesity results from higher energy intake compared to energy expenditure, which in turn results in an increase in adiposity. The calorie...
Study shows a rise in blood pressure during COVID-19
In a recent study published in the journal Hypertension, researchers examined blood pressure (BP) outcomes in individuals with hypertension during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Hypertension is one of the most common chronic conditions, affecting more than a billion people worldwide. It is a major cause of premature mortality...
Ventilation rates need to increase substantially to bring down Omicron infection probability
With SARS-CoV-2 variants continuing to evolve, building scientists and air quality specialists have assessed the ventilation rates of rooms required to keep the risk of infection under one percent, concluding that Omicron and its sublineages require ventilation some 50 times greater than the virus did when humanity first encountered it in the spring of 2020.
