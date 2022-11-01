ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldest October in Knoxville since 2006, National Weather Service says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some areas of East Tennessee saw some of the coldest weather recorded in over a decade, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). However, some predictions suggest that November temperatures will be above average.

Average temperatures across East Tennessee were over three degrees cooler than normal, NWS Morristown said. According to their records, this is the coolest October for Knoxville and the Tri-Cities since 2006. It was the coolest October in Chattanooga since 2011.

October was also unusually dry, with Knoxville seeing only 1.95 inches of rain for the entire month, according to WATE Meteorologist Michael Autovino. He said this area usually sees just under three inches in the month on average and there were drought conditions for most locations, especially in the Southern Valley.

Just over two and half inches of rain were recorded in the Tri-Cities, more than 1.5 inches below the October average for the area. NWS Morristown said Chattanooga saw 1.63 inches of rain, nearly two inches below the average.

NWS Climate Prediction Center forecasts estimate a 40-50% chance for above average temperatures and below average levels of precipitation in November.

The month is already off to a warm start, NWS said on Tuesday that the abnormally warm temperatures will continue through the end of the week. They explained that while normal temperatures for this time period tend to be in the mid 60s, East Tennessee will see high in the 70s this week.

