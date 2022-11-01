ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Partnership Aims to Bring Water Research Center to West Grand Traverse Bay

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGScn_0iutB7i700
nmc water studies

A new multi-agency partnership could provide new jobs training and career opportunities, all related to research on the Great Lakes. The five education and nonprofit partners are working together in hopes of developing a “Freshwater Research and Innovation Center” along Grand Traverse Bay.

Jason Slade is the NMC Vice-President for Strategic Initiatives. He says, “This was a partnership that’s been about a year in the making.” Northwestern Michigan College unveiled the news that they’re partnering with Michigan Tech, the Discovery Center, 20Fathoms, and Traverse Connect; for a new venture in Water Studies: research, education, jobs training, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFa3y_0iutB7i700
Photo Courtesy of NMC

“Working with Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms we saw this opportunity to make Traverse City the hub for freshwater research,” Slade says. “Each one brings a unique perspective to the space. We have Michigan Tech that has a very strong research background. And what we’re looking at is making this particular institute focused on autonomous vehicle and sensor technology.”

Beyond the research and skills training – it has long-term implications for the region. “We support the research that’s being done by Michigan Tech. But we also are working with some of those companies that are launching research and technology out of this facility. And we can provide that professional workforce development that they need,” Slade says. NMC can provide that training for their workforce or a new workforce or anybody using that technology. It would bring the research component of Michigan Tech in. It would bring the scalability of 20Fathoms as they take some initial research and launch into a company. The support of Traverse Connect and Discovery Pier. So this would allow NMC’s Great Lakes Water Studies Institute to just expand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwNjU_0iutB7i700

20Fathoms Executive Director Eric Roberts says, “That innovation, that research leads to commercialization of businesses. That’s where 20Fathoms comes in with our incubation and startup services that we offer.” And Slade says, “We’re all working towards this goal. It actually cemented out what each partner brings to the table. When you have such strong unique partners you want to leverage all their strengths.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oY8s9_0iutB7i700
Photo Courtesy of NMC

The new research center would be an expansion for NMC’s Water Studies Institute- with the facility headquartered on West Bay at Discovery Pier. Research and startup companies could also share the space. Slade says, “At the new center we’d have Michigan Tech. we would have NMC in terms of our Marine Technology and Great Lakes Water Studies Institute. Our Marine Center which is our professional development arm. All sharing space with research and startup companies and others.”

Roberts adds, “In addition to aligning all of these organizations and their visions and objectives that they have, we also get to invest in water. Which is our most precious resource around here.”

Discovery Center CEO Matt McDonough says, “It’s really synergistic and complementary, so we’re really excited about that. It’s really a collaborative effort. Everybody brings a little something different to the table. But it’s all very complementary. And all kind of focused on the same vision of really trying to create a better hub for Great Lakes research, innovation. All with sound stewardship as the basis.”

Roberts is excited about the partnership. “It lays that groundwork for these five organizations which have said ‘we’ve all got our own objectives, we’ve all got our own visions. But in this one initiative it’s taking us exactly where we want to go.’ So that ability to come together and show the collaborative power of this region allows us to take that next step.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYodd_0iutB7i700

And Roberts says it took the right leaders at the right moment to make it happen. “What’s most unique about this is we’ve got five organizations that are somewhat disparate, all aligned with the right leadership at the right time to go after an initiative like this. So we’re thinking big. We really want to take this to the next level. And our timing we believe is perfect for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7udG_0iutB7i700

The “Northwestern” is NMC’s research vessel that would likely be moved over to West Bay, the same location as the future research facility. The five partners in the Memorandum of Understanding say the stage has been set, but there is still much more work to be done to make it a reality. McDonough says, “We’re committed to the vision, but we’re very preliminary in our plans still… a lot of work still to be done.” That doesn’t mean the ship is sunk on work starting sooner, however. Roberts says, “As soon as we can get vessels in there where we can run research out of it, we can start the work immediately before the center even gets built.”

Phase 1 of the plan includes working on funding sources, design plans and construction timelines.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Food Bank Council of Michigan Visits Traverse City Food Rescue

Food banks across the state are looking to provide healthier, and more local, options. And they’re hoping state lawmakers can help. The Food Bank Council of Michigan made a stop in Traverse City on Thursday, to talk about millions of dollars in potential funding for food pantries. A proposed bill in the Michigan Senate contains a line item that would provide an extra $15 million for food banks throughout the state.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Shop and Sip with Owner Belinda Belanger

More than 70 vendors will line the streets of Traverse City on Nov. 12 for the 10th anniversary of Traverse City Shop and Sip, with a wide variety of items for every shopper on your list. Belinda Belanger, owner and event coordinator, offers a smorgasbord of some of the merchants...
9&10 News

New Surfing Competition in Frankfort Decides this Weekend is Perfect to Catch a Wave

The wind and waves are cooperating for a new surfing competition that will be held Saturday in Frankfort. About 80 surfers from all over the U-S and Canada are registered for the contest, which will be headquartered at the city beach in Frankfort. Organizers say they’re predicting 8-12 foot waves, which could eventually build to 20-26 feet in the heavy winds: which are expected to be at 45-50 knots.
FRANKFORT, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City DDA Looks for Input on Vision for Downtown District

Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority wants your opinion on the best way to move the downtown district forward into the future. The DDA is looking at priorities for the downtown area for the next 10 to 20 years, and they want the public’s input. Feedback so far is pointing them to projects that keep the environment and sustainability in mind. And they also want to focus on growing and retaining independent businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Blair Township Breaks Ground on New Emergency Services Building

A Grand Traverse County community is breaking ground on the future home of its new fire station and emergency services department. Blair Township voters approved the millage in August. On Friday they broke ground on the 14,000 sq. ft. project. Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine says the current facility is more than 30 years old, and was built for an all-volunteer fire department. Now they have 13 full-time paramedic firefighters.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy