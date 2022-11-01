ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Villecco sings Broadway at the Cider Mill Stage

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g8eh_0iutB3BD00

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A local performer is holding his first concert in front of a live audience since the pandemic this weekend.

Tenor Tony Villecco is staging “Some Enchanted Evening” at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott.

Villecco says he’s chosen a potpourri of Broadway songs, some from very popular musicals and others that aren’t performed as often.

He also plans a tribute to the late composer Stephen Sondheim who passed away last year.

According to Villecco, it’s a great opportunity to sit back and enjoy a night out.

“There’s some great music. I think there will be something for everyone and maybe for some folks who have never seen a Broadway show, or think they don’t like it, I’m sure you’re going to recognize some of these tunes. They’re pretty memorable.”

Villecco will be accompanied on piano by John Isenberg, and Melanie Valencia will play flute on a couple of tunes.

Showtimes are 7:30 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $25 with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Broome County Humane Society.

Tickets can be purchased at cidermillstage.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Princess Peach

November 3rd – Meet Princess Peach! Princess Peach is an 11 year-old spayed female cat. She is a princess and loves her pets and scratches. She is a fan of toys especially lasers, so if you one of those she will warm up to you very quickly. She is looking for a more laid back […]
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Durin

November 4th – Meet Durin! Durin is an 1 year-old neutered male cat. Durin is missing a leg, but he is still has a leg up and loves to show off. He loves to play and has a loud thunder purr. Durin is a huge cuddlebug and isn’t afraid to show it. If you’re interested […]
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy