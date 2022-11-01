Read full article on original website
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
Maquon’s Strode Garage fire update: lack of water on scene, $3M in damage
Firefighters from several rural departments were called to a structure fire in Maquon Thursday afternoon. Maquon Fire Chief Patrick Hohenbery tells WGIL that he got the call around 11:45 a.m. of the structure fire in the 400-block of Main Street, the sight of Strode Garage. Hohenbery says that a dozen...
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
Peoria Fire Department recruiting new firefighters
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is opening up a new recruiting cycle, and community members are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be between 21 and 34 years old, with some exceptions. You must also have a high school diploma or GED, and pass a physical agility exam.
Peoria Heights apartment building damaged by fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A few residents of an apartment building in Peoria Heights have been displaced by an afternoon fire. Firefighters from the Heights and some other departments responded to the apartment complex early Tuesday afternoon on Galena Road. The assistant fire chief tells 25 News they spotted...
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
8 arrests made in directed patrol Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department made eight arrests during a directed patrol Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers made 13 vehicle stops, seized one weapon, issued seven tickets and impounded two vehicles. Major events during the patrol included:
UPDATE: 2 people hurt in van-school bus crash north of the Twin-Cities
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) - Two people in a van that collided with a First Student Unit 5 school bus on Pipeline Road southeast of Hudson were taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. McLean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Haynes said the van’s two occupants, both adults, did not have life threatening injuries.
Missing Peoria man found safe
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man has been located, Peoria Police announced in a press release Friday. Police asked for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James McNulty on Wednesday. He had last been seen Oct. 31. Friday’s release states that McNulty is doing well.
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
Peoria Heights man arrested for residential arson
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for residential arson in regards to a fire that occurred on Oct. 23. Peoria Heights Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Skylar M. Walker, 32, was arrested for the arson at 1016 E. Rouse Avenue on the morning of Oct. 23.
PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — There are many details which remain unconfirmed, but police are reportedly investigating in the wake of another Peoria Public Schools sanctioned sporting event this week, this time, middle school girls basketball. 25 News is reporting details on this latest case at Lincoln Middle School, where a...
UPDATE: Gunshot victim found in Peoria Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the area of Wisconsin Ave. and Archer Ave. are shut down due to a police incident. Police have also shut down the area of Archer Ave. and Missouri Ave. WMBD has a crew on the way to the area and...
Peoria County Sheriff’s Office set to release new mobile app
