Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to Know
On Valentine's Day 2017, Libby German (14) and Abby Williams' (13) bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail, where they had gone missing. The murders were dubbed the Delphi Murders due to the bodies being found on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana. The case went unsolved, without a single arrest until October 28, 2022, when a suspect, Richard Allen, was arrested and charged with the murder of the two young girls.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll County Sheriff. Finally, this past […]
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Judge in Delphi murder case begs for help after sealing court documents
DELPHI, Ind. (WTHR) - A Carroll County judge agreed to release more details about the arrest of a Delphi man charged with murder, while also asking state court administrators to help him deal with a brewing “storm” of requests following his order to keep important court documents sealed in the case.
Judge worried for family's safety after sealing court docs in Delphi murders recused from case
DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen moved to Indiana Department of Correction. The Indiana Department of Correction said Richard Allen has been moved to one of their facilities. For safety and security, the IDOC declined to say which facility Allen is being held. Judge Benjamin Diener recused. Carroll County Judge...
foxwilmington.com
Delphi, Indiana, Reeling After Man Arrested for Abby Williams and Libby German’s Murders Is One of Their Own
The man arrested in the killings of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German was one of Delphi, Indiana’s own, leaving the townspeople reeling that the monster behind the brutal slayings of the two teenagers may have been amongst them this entire time. Richard Allen,...
WISH-TV
Are other people possibly involved in Delphi murders?
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Delphi say the community is far from closure despite an arrest announcement in the 2017 murders of two girls, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. Several big questions have been left unanswered: Are other people possibly involved in...
WCPO
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
DELPHI, Ind. — An arrest has been made in the high-profile killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, but investigators have declined to release any details connecting the suspect to the actual crimes. In a press conference Monday, officials released the name and photo of the suspect, Richard M....
Man in custody in Delphi deaths investigation
A man is in custody in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls that rocked the small town of Delphi, Indiana, more than five years ago. Roxana Saberi reports on the break in the cold case.
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0