Versailles, OH

Daily Advocate

Versailles volleyball sweeps their way into Regional Finals

KETTERING — Versailles High School volleyball is moving on with another sweep in the playoffs. This time, they defeated Cardington-Lincoln High School at Kettering Fairmont High School on Nov. 3 in the Division III Regional Semifinals. They have yet to lose a set in the playoffs. The first set...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Ansonia gets 46-6 win to move to next round

ANSONIA — The Division VII, Region 28 #1 seed Ansonia Tigers may have gotten off to a slow start, but a strong defensive performance and an incredible running game once again propelled them to victory and a chance to continue their season. The Tigers knocked off Springfield Catholic Central (SCC), 46-6, to head to round three of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football championship.
ANSONIA, OH
Daily Advocate

High School Football Round Two preview

DARKE COUNTY — All three Darke County schools got past their first round opponent with ease. Now, they should face a tougher challenge in what will be each school’s last home game this season. The rest of the playoffs will be played in neutral sites. The first round...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Volleyball playoff honors announced

DARKE COUNTY — The District Nine Volleyball All-District Teams were announced. The honors are a reflection of how the players played during the sectional and district portion of the volleyball playoffs. In Division I, freshman Kindyl Peltz from Greenville was named to the First Team. In Division III, seniors...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
High School Football PRO

Wapakoneta, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bellbrook High School football team will have a game with Wapakoneta High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Daily Advocate

Complete team effort leads to Patriot 49-7 playoff win

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village High School continues on in the Division VI playoffs with a 49-7 win over sixth seed Cincinnati Country Day. The offense found success with a balanced approach during the game. Head coach Matt Hopkins said despite hitting a rough patch during the game, the offense was terrific.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Report: Xavier interested in adding football team

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Bradford BOE meeting. BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of...
BRADFORD, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Bellefontaine prepping for ‘Best Hometown’ Celebration Friday

Downtown Bellefontaine hosts celebratory festivities Friday, Nov. 4, to commemorate Bellefontaine being named one of Ohio’s best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. At 5:30 p.m. on the Logan County Courthouse lawn, the event will feature special guest speakers and a presentation from Jim Vickers, Ohio Magazine editor, formally recognizing Bellefontaine’s honor.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Daily Advocate

Veterans to be honored at annual parade

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville will once again host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The time is typically set aside to honor veterans, including those who gave their lives in defense of the United State of America and all veterans past and present. Veterans Day...
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
hometownstations.com

Preventing Combine Fires in the Field

Press Release from the Hardin County OSU Extension: Hardin County – Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE

