ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
Advocate

Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering

Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. Ball is in his first year as the principal of Dunbar, after being hired this past summer. “We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature...
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Restaurant News for Lexington, Ky – November 2022

If you love Lexington’s Miyako concepts (and who doesn’t?), there’s even more good news for Lexington’s Asian Cuisine Scene. Miyako owner Andy Chi has opened a ramen and. donburi concept, Zundo Izakaya in the former Outback space on Tiverton, just off Nicholasville Road. (Outback left the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US 42 in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy