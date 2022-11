No. 6/7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1-2) vs. Colgate Raiders (2-5-1) Watch:. No. 6/7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1-2) vs. Cornell Big Red (0-2-0) The chase for a seventh Cleary Cup begins on Friday night, as ECAC Hockey play opens at M&T Bank Arena with Colgate and Cornell coming to town. The Bobcats will take on the Raiders Friday, with the Big Red coming to Hamden on Saturday.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO