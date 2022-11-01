ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Hollywood Gossip

Matt Roloff: Screw My Family! I'm Glad I Tried to Sell the Farm!

Matt Roloff has been on quite the journey over the past six months or so. First, in May, the father of four announced he was selling 16 acres of his famous farm. Then, shortly afterward, he was on the receiving end of a scathing rebuke from his typically-reserved son, Zach, who blasted Matt as a coward and a liar.
Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Shade Matt Amidst Ongoing Family Feud

Long before the current family feud erupted, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff bought their own farm. Why? Because they had given up on Matt Roloff ever making good on his alleged desire to pass on the farm to his boys. That does not mean that the Little People, Big World alums...
In Touch Weekly

‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Says She’s ‘Not Done’ Having Kids With Jeremy Roloff

Not finished yet! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff hinted she wants to have more kids with husband Jeremy Roloff. “We’ve never put a number on it,” the mom of three, 31, wrote via an Instagram Q&A on Monday October 24, in response to a fan who asked her how many kids she and Jeremy wanted. “But we don’t feel like we’re done.”
People

Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'

On Little People, Big World, the listing caused a major rift between Matt and son Zach, who had wanted to buy part of the land but later said it was "no longer a place of joy" Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff has no regrets about listing a portion of his family's famous farm for sale. In a recent Instagram post, the reality star, 61, addressed a fan's comment criticizing his decision to list the property in May for $4 million, a choice that created a rift between...
realitytitbit.com

Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun. The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.
realitytitbit.com

How much are Freddie's Farm Snacks from Aldi's Next Big Thing?

Channel 4’s Aldi’s Next Big Thing sees food and drink suppliers go head to head to compete for the chance to sell their items in Aldi supermarkets. The show is hosted by Anita Rani and Chris Bavin, and the winners are decided each week by Julie Ashford, managing director of buying at Aldi.

