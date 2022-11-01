Read full article on original website
Fox 59
TheCityMoms: 3 unique girls night out ideas for $50 or less
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays will be here and gone before we know it, so it might be a good time to schedule a girls night or two before the year ends. Jeanine Bobenmoyer of theCityMoms has three ideas for outings with your gal pals that are unique but won’t break the bank.
Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
Programs are offering more bill assistance this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — This winter is expected to be expensive when it comes to heating your home. That's why there is more money on the table if you need help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is for Indiana households making 60% of the state median income. If you're a...
Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping
INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
Enjoy A Magical Indoor Train Ride & Visit With Santa At This Indiana Museum
You better watch out you better not cry you better not pout because Santa Claus is coming to Indiana and he's arriving by train with all his reindeer. Between Indiana and Kentucky, there is an abundance of places you can take a holiday train ride outside. How about catching a ride with Santa indoors out of the cold? Doesn't that sound much better?!
Friday Fit Tip: Flight plank exercise for the lower back
INDIANAPOLIS — We spend a great deal of time in our daily lives leaning forward. But leaning forward so much does little to help keep our lower back in shape. Jordan Estes at Lifetime showed us a simple lower back exercise called flight plank. While lying on your stomach...
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
No turkey on turkey day
Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
indyschild.com
Little Free Pantry: One local mom is helping Indianapolis neighborhoods tackle food insecurity
What looks like an unassuming box, just a few cubic feet in size, is a life-saving container, a community connector, and an awareness raiser. And moreover, the Little Free Pantry has been a life-changing experience for Indianapolis resident, Elizabeth Friedland. A few months ago, Elizabeth stumbled upon a Facebook post...
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
UPS lists more than 2,000 seasonal jobs in Indy for holiday shipping season
INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, that means the holiday shipping season is, too. To prepare, UPS is hosting "Brown Friday" hiring events nationwide. Matt Lavery, talent acquisition manager for UPS, said the goal is to hire 60,000 seasonal employees across the country, which...
New protocol for C-section moms sees success at local hospital
A team at Franciscan Health worked to implement a new protocol for scheduled c-section moms called Enhanced Recovery After Cesarian.
Hiring Hoosiers: Christkindlmarkt looking for seasonal employees
Once again, Carmel Christkindlmarkt and its vendors are looking for folks with holiday cheer to work from November 19 through December 30.
indyschild.com
Where to Meet Santa’s Reindeer in Indianapolis
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen … but have you ever met them in real life? When it comes to Christmas, the reindeers are just as important as Santa. And this year, there are plenty of places around Indianapolis to visit Santa’s reindeer. Here are some places around Indy where you can meet and greet reindeer this holiday season!
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
indyschild.com
Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Mart by The Junior League of Indianapolis
The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) unveils their 51st annual Holiday Mart shopping event on November 17. This year’s event, which runs through November 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, will feature nearly 90 curated merchants and artisans offering unique home goods, jewelry, fashion and more. In addition to attracting vendors from around the country, Holiday Mart 2022 will highlight the Junior League’s latest commitment to supporting central Indiana children who are involved in the foster or kinship care system.
WISH-TV
‘Fall back’ this weekend; future of daylight saving time uncertain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s that time of year where we get to “fall back.”. It means an end to daylight saving time and a return to standard time. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most people set their clocks back before they head to bed Saturday night.
WISH-TV
‘Construction climate’ affects Lafayette Square Mall redevelopment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The development firm behind the planned $200 million redevelopment of Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis is facing “challenges with the current construction climate.”. A statement issued Friday from Sojos Capital didn’t say whether the mall will reopen as planned Nov. 21. In the meantime,...
