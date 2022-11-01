ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

Fox 59

TheCityMoms: 3 unique girls night out ideas for $50 or less

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays will be here and gone before we know it, so it might be a good time to schedule a girls night or two before the year ends. Jeanine Bobenmoyer of theCityMoms has three ideas for outings with your gal pals that are unique but won’t break the bank.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Programs are offering more bill assistance this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — This winter is expected to be expensive when it comes to heating your home. That's why there is more money on the table if you need help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is for Indiana households making 60% of the state median income. If you're a...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

No turkey on turkey day

Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Where to Meet Santa’s Reindeer in Indianapolis

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen … but have you ever met them in real life? When it comes to Christmas, the reindeers are just as important as Santa. And this year, there are plenty of places around Indianapolis to visit Santa’s reindeer. Here are some places around Indy where you can meet and greet reindeer this holiday season!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Mart by The Junior League of Indianapolis

The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) unveils their 51st annual Holiday Mart shopping event on November 17. This year’s event, which runs through November 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, will feature nearly 90 curated merchants and artisans offering unique home goods, jewelry, fashion and more. In addition to attracting vendors from around the country, Holiday Mart 2022 will highlight the Junior League’s latest commitment to supporting central Indiana children who are involved in the foster or kinship care system.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Construction climate’ affects Lafayette Square Mall redevelopment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The development firm behind the planned $200 million redevelopment of Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis is facing “challenges with the current construction climate.”. A statement issued Friday from Sojos Capital didn’t say whether the mall will reopen as planned Nov. 21. In the meantime,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

