Apple’s remaining Lightning devices may all switch to USB-C by 2024
With information that the European Parliament has voted in favor of a brand new rule requiring all new telephones and smaller electronics that use a cable to cost to be geared up with a USB-C port, Apple has a couple of main choices to make. While the brand new rule technically solely applies to new merchandise bought in Europe, it’s prone to have an effect on Apple’s worldwide product line very quickly. While Apple has already switched to USB-C on the Mac and most of its iPads, a number of merchandise nonetheless use the proprietary Lightning port that was launched with the iPhone 5 in 2012, together with the iPhone 14.
iPhone 15 Facing New Problems, Surprise iPhone SE Decision, Frustrating MacBook Pro News
Taking a glance again at one other week of reports and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of the iPhone 15 5G battle, extra iPhone wi-fi issues, iPhone SE specs leak, disappointing MacEbook Pro delay, iPad Magic Keyboard evaluate, remembering the U2 nightmare, and Union success in Scotland.
Don’t wait for Apple to innovate, switch to Galaxy, Samsung says
With the iPhone 14 collection already two months previous, you may suppose that Samsung has stopped poking enjoyable at Apple for its “non-innovative” telephones. But no, it hasn’t. The Korean agency has launched one other advert mocking the iPhone maker. Titled “on the fence,” the newest advert asks iPhone customers to cease being on the fence and confidently change to Samsung Galaxy.
Apple iPhone: 5G software update arriving next week, but not for everyone
As India enters the 5G period, Apple will allow 5G within the iOS 16 Beta software program programme subsequent week for the choose iPhone customers within the nation, the tech big confirmed on Wednesday. Apple Airtel and Jio prospects who take part in iOS 16 Beta software program programme will...
Apple to roll out iOS 16.2 update for iPhones in mid-December. List of features to expect
The iOS 16 was the final main software program replace by Apple for iPhone customers. After the iOS 16 was rolled out, Apple launched yet another replace to it, the iOS 16.1 which got here with fixes to bugs and different points. Now as per current reviews, Apple is gearing...
Here’s what users on Twitter want to say
Twitter, a micro-blogging web site, is understood for its customers who converse their minds. They share sincere evaluations about devices and different issues beneath the Sun. So, at present we carry to you one such person evaluation on Twitter. Recently, a Twitter person specifically Geek Abhishek posted concerning the Samsung...
From tracking to blocking creeps, 5 iPhone security settings to change
Your telephone would not include a person handbook. Sure, you could find on-line guides from Apple or Android, however do not guess on Big Tech telling you the secrets and techniques to finest defend your self. Default settings are sometimes significantly better for the businesses behind them than for you....
iPhone factory lockdown shows risks of China dependence, analysts say
Foxconn, Apple’s principal subcontractor, has seen a surge in Covid-19 instances at its Zhengzhou web site. The lockdown of Foxconn’s Zhengzhou manufacturing facility, the world’s greatest producer of iPhones, has highlighted among the dangers of counting on zero-Covid China’s manufacturing sector, analysts instructed AFP. Foxconn, Apple’s...
Apple Corporate May Be a Few Degrees from Freezing
It’s stated to be freezing at Apple Corporate, attention-grabbing 5G information for Apple, and the Mac shines in a scarcity luster quarter. Business Insider: Secret Sources Say Apple in Virtual Hiring Freeze. Apple’s tempo of hiring has slowed to a trickle — that’s the phrase from Business Insider (by...
This Android phone with a 6.5-inch screen is $50 at Walmart
If you’re bored with getting surprising surcharges and dangerous service out of your cellphone service, then Walmart has a type of phone deals that you simply simply have to try. What it’s doing is pairing the Motorola Moto G Pure, which is on a particular sale at solely $50, with the Simple Mobile smartphone service. That’s $10 off the usual $60 worth. Plus, with Simple Mobile, you will get cellphone and information service for as little as $25/month. Simple Mobile is taken into account one of many best MVNO’s, or cellular digital community supplier, which is a kind of pay-as-you-go supplier that also makes use of the identical networks as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. In different phrases, this can be a actually nice approach to maintain your self over for a couple of months till you’re prepared for the flowery new cellphone of your desires.
How to Record Audio on an Android Phone
To file exterior audio, open the Voice Recorder app and faucet the Record button. To file inside audio, open the Screen Recorder function, select “Media Sounds” in Sound Settings, and faucet “Start Recording.” To save your display screen recording as an audio file, obtain a third-party audio conversion app.
Samsung launches ‘Dropship’ app for cross-platform file sharing
Samsung launches ‘Dropship’ app for cross-platform file sharing. Samsung has launched a brand new cross-platform file-sharing app referred to as “Dropship,” which permits customers to maneuver information between Android, iOS, and the online with ease. Using this app, the host can add as much as 5GB...
Nearly Half of Local Govt. Employees Use Old Android Devices
Almost half of Android-based cellphones utilized by US state and native authorities workers are operating outdated variations of the working system, in response to a revealing report(Opens in a new window). Researchers on the cybersecurity agency Lookout analyzed 200 million units and 175 million functions from 2021 as much as...
Tech News | Samsung Brings Cross-platform File Sharing with New Dropship App
Seoul [South Korea], November 5 (ANI): South Korean tech big Samsung has launched a brand new file-sharing app that lets customers switch information between every kind of units. According to GSM Arena, the app is named Dropship and is at present unique to South Korean customers through the Galaxy Store.
Escape From Foxconn: Workers Recount Covid Chaos At IPhone Factory
Zhang Yao remembers the second he realised one thing had gone deeply unsuitable on the Chinese mega-factory the place he and a whole lot of 1000’s of different employees assembled iPhones and different high-end electronics. In early October, supervisors immediately warned him that 3,000 colleagues had been taken into...
UK set to double climate tech investment in 2022, report finds
Investment into UK local weather tech startups is on the right track to double in 2022 in comparison with final yr, in line with a brand new report. Tech Nation’s Climate Tech Report 2022 discovered that funding in UK local weather tech is quickly rising and is predicted to buck the development of a wider tech funding downturn.
Super drones, VR export targets and Huawei’s new foldable phone
A spherical up of a few of the tales you might have missed in China this week. The rotation of the Mengtian lab module has been accomplished to kind the fundamental T-shaped construction of China’s house station, in accordance with the China Manned Space Agency. The house station is shaped by the Tianhe core module and the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules. The Mengtian lab is principally used for house life scientific analysis.
Google’s Wordcraft: An AI Writing Tool Powered by LaMDA | by Alberto Romero | Nov, 2022
Amidst the fast emergence of new AI writing instruments and the consolidation of outdated ones, Google has been testing its personal: Wordcraft. The firm introduced collectively a gaggle {of professional} authors to check out the instrument in a venture known as the Wordcraft Writers Workshop — and…
Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW Gets October Security Patch
Verizon is now delivery out the October safety patch to the OnePlus 8 5G UW. If you’re nonetheless rocking this telephone, be looking out. Inside the replace, which is labeled as software program model IN2019_15_221025, you’ll discover the October patch, however not a lot else. At least, nothing else is listed on the changelog that’s offered by Verizon. If you occur to see anything inside, be happy to tell us.
COD’s $800 Million Weekend, Leia Raises Debt, Google Buys Facemoji
Activision’s Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare II grossed $800 M in its opening weekend. The blockbuster opening outgrossed the entire largest worldwide film openings of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness mixed. The $800 M is 50% of the product sales that the Meta Quest retailer generated in two years.
