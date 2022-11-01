Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
Android Authority
Samsung apparently knows Apple's first foldable won't be an iPhone
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
TechRadar
I'm an iPhone user and here's the Black Friday Apple Watch deals I'm hoping for
After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
daystech.org
Now you can add pictures from Android phone in Microsoft Word; here’s how
Microsoft has rolled out a brand new characteristic to Office Insiders that permits inserting photos immediately from an Android cellphone into Word for net paperwork and PowerPoint for net displays. Most individuals click on pictures from their smartphones today, so it is sensible to simplify the method of transferring photos to PCs for the reason that common strategies, like utilizing a cable, are form of cumbersome.
daystech.org
iPhone 15 Facing New Problems, Surprise iPhone SE Decision, Frustrating MacBook Pro News
Taking a glance again at one other week of reports and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of the iPhone 15 5G battle, extra iPhone wi-fi issues, iPhone SE specs leak, disappointing MacEbook Pro delay, iPad Magic Keyboard evaluate, remembering the U2 nightmare, and Union success in Scotland.
The 5 Best And 5 Worst Apple iPhones Of All Time
When Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld in 2007, nobody could have predicted the effect the device he was about to announce would have. The iPhone wasn't the first touchscreen cellphone (via Bloomberg), but it had magic. There was genuine excitement in the air, and the iPhone sold like crazy when it hit the stores. It felt like the future. It turned out it was the future, with almost every smartphone made today having the same combination of touchscreen, apps, access to the internet, and a phone.
daystech.org
Apple iPhone: 5G software update arriving next week, but not for everyone
As India enters the 5G period, Apple will allow 5G within the iOS 16 Beta software program programme subsequent week for the choose iPhone customers within the nation, the tech big confirmed on Wednesday. Apple Airtel and Jio prospects who take part in iOS 16 Beta software program programme will...
daystech.org
COD’s $800 Million Weekend, Leia Raises Debt, Google Buys Facemoji
Activision’s Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare II grossed $800 M in its opening weekend. The blockbuster opening outgrossed the entire largest worldwide film openings of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness mixed. The $800 M is 50% of the product sales that the Meta Quest retailer generated in two years.
Cult of Mac
Apple begins adding 5G to iPhone in India next week
5G service launched in India in October, but no iPhone supports the high-speed wireless networking standard… yet. Apple plans to change that in December. And those who are part of the iOS beta program can get access even earlier. 5G in India is almost here. 5G cellular-wireless service has...
daystech.org
Apple Corporate May Be a Few Degrees from Freezing
It’s stated to be freezing at Apple Corporate, attention-grabbing 5G information for Apple, and the Mac shines in a scarcity luster quarter. Business Insider: Secret Sources Say Apple in Virtual Hiring Freeze. Apple’s tempo of hiring has slowed to a trickle — that’s the phrase from Business Insider (by...
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
Android Authority
Samsung tells iPhone users it's "time to get off the fence" in hilarious new ad
Samsung's new ad pokes fun at Apple's lack of foldable phones. Samsung released a commercial mocking Apple for not having foldable phones till now. The funny ad shows iPhone users trying to convince a fellow Apple user not to jump over to Samsung’s side. “But on the Samsung side,...
Phone Arena
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
In the year 2022 the iPhone lineup died for me. It’s a sad and tragic story of what it could’ve been, as I always felt enticed to switch to the bitten apple permanently. But that desire is no more. And I will go out on a limb here...
Android Authority
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
daystech.org
Instagram Is Trying Out a New Feature Allowing Users to Mint and Sell NFTs. Here’s How One OG Creator Is Using It
If there was one takeaway from Facebook’s much-maligned rebrand in October final 12 months, it was Zuckerberg Inc. telegraphing a willpower to nook and monetize the metaverse. Year considered one of Meta has been a disaster. The firm’s inventory worth has fallen practically 75 p.c, the Reality Labs division...
