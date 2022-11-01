When Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld in 2007, nobody could have predicted the effect the device he was about to announce would have. The iPhone wasn't the first touchscreen cellphone (via Bloomberg), but it had magic. There was genuine excitement in the air, and the iPhone sold like crazy when it hit the stores. It felt like the future. It turned out it was the future, with almost every smartphone made today having the same combination of touchscreen, apps, access to the internet, and a phone.

