This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
GOP Gov. Candidate Jensen Holds Rally in Brainerd, Running Mate Birk Visits Bemidji
Scott Jensen, GOP hopeful for Minnesota Governor, and Matt Birk, who is running as a Republican for Lt. Governor, made trips around the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday on their “Heal Minnesota” tour ahead of next week’s general election. Jensen brought his campaign to Brainerd, where he...
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
Free Air Time: Minnesota 8th Congressional District candidate state Rep. Jen Schultz
As we head closer to Election Day, WDIO News is giving candidates in state-wide races a chance to speak directly to our viewers. Our goal is to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. WDIO reached out to candidates in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. We’ve offered up to...
Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener
Northland deer processors will have a wave of hunters bringing in their game to be processed shortly after the state’s firearms season opens Saturday morning. One of those processors, Bear’s Den Processing in Saginaw, has prepared their coolers for the harvest. In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Herbert Elmer Swift – Obit
Herbert Elmer Swift, 96, of Crookston, MN, passed away at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston early Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, with his family by his side. Herb and his mirror image twin brother, Hubert, were born in DeLand, FL on May 4, 1926, to Thurman and Alma (Lunos) Swift. When they were just a few months old the family moved to rural Crookston. The Swift household would eventually grow to embrace 11 children. Herb was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston and attended Crookston schools. At the age of 16, he and Hubert moved to Chardon, OH where they continued their education.
In final days of campaign, Minnesota Republicans, Democrats get boosts from national party leaders
St. Paul, Minn. -- Republican and Democrats in Minnesota got a boost from national party leaders in the final days before the election, as candidates up and down the ballot make their last efforts to turn out their base and convince undecided voters to support them.Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel both made appearances at the Minnesota capitol at competing rallies Friday, in a sign of how competitive the races are.Harrison addressed a crowd early in the morning on the first stop on the DFL's statewide bus tour. There, Democrats from Sen. Amy...
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
Voter "report cards" go out to Minnesotans, rating them on their voting history
MINNEAPOLIS -- Peer pressure is being used to push voters to the polls. "Voting report cards" coming in the mail claim to compare your voting history to your neighbors, and say they'll follow up to see whether you voted this year. The voting history doesn't include who was voted for, only whether votes were cast or not. "That is something private I would say," Varun Dyeagi of Minneapolis said. "Everybody keeps their vote secret." Another Minneapolis voter, Guy Freeman, said he thinks the mailers are intimidating.As invasive as it may feel though, State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) says it's...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 3, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council on the week of October 31-November 4. The Limited Addition Gift Shop, located just inside the main entrance of RiverView Health, is having a Fall Sale, now through Friday, November 4. Take advantage of 35% off all fall items. Cards, candy, purses, and ponchos are excluded from this sale.
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
Area of 'extreme' drought expands in Minnesota
With a combined 0.48 inches of rain in September and October, drought conditions in the Twin Cities and south-central Minnesota is worsening entering the cold months. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor show an expanded area of extreme from southwestern Minnesota through south-central counties and into the Twin Cities metro.
North Dakota Republican Party chairman issues warning about "deceitful group" on Facebook
(Fargo, ND) -- The chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party is warning party members about what he calls a "deceitful group" on Facebook .. that appears to be affiliated with the NDGOP. State party chairman Perrie Schafer says the group "North Dakota Republicans" is promoting support for Measure 1, which calls for term limits for elected state officials serving in Bismarck.
Minnesota DNR shares outlook for deer hunting opener
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota DNR says things are looking good this deer hunting season. "Deer populations throughout much of the state are faring well," said Barb Keller, a big game program leader with the DNR. "Particularly in southern and central Minnesota, and parts of northwestern Minnesota... we have ample opportunities for hunters to harvest. More than one deer in many of these areas."
School board elections turning into 'big time politics' in Minnesota
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Exceedingly partisan." That's how mom and voter Courtney Burress describes this year's school board race in Minnetonka. "We are supposed to be a community. Our kids go to school together, parents know one another. It's just different when it's at a school board level," said Burress.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
Nearly 1 in 4 Minnesota GOP legislative candidates questioned 2020 election
Nearly one in four Republicans running for the Minnesota Legislature this year have rejected or questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, according to an MPR News analysis. The GOP candidates could determine which party controls the Minnesota House and Senate next year, and they could have a strong role in crafting election law in Minnesota.
