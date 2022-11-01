Read full article on original website
WRAL
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida
Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
islandfreepress.org
Insurance companies seek massive rate increase for mobile homes in northeastern North Carolina, Outer Banks
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies over the next two years, with the biggest rate hikes in the state again along coastal areas. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Gastonia’s FUSE District builds momentum as city leaders OK agreement
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia has approved development and incentives agreements for the next key piece of the city’s Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment District. At its meeting on Tuesday, Gastonia City Council approved agreements with Highline Partners, which is developing a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site at the FUSE District. The project, named Franklin Yards, is at 615 W. Franklin Blvd. and calls for hundreds of apartments, along with commercial space.
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
kiss951.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating steak then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway, driver charged, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. Authorities […]
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $65 Million Expansion in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Cabinet manufacturer American Woodmark announced it would...
Coast Guard rescues 3 men spotted 'clinging' to hull of capsized boat off South Carolina
The U.S. Coast guard rescued three men Thursday after their 23-foot boat capsized off the South Carolina coast, the agency said. A good Samaritan sounded the alarm to Coast Guard Sector Charleston just before 7:30 a.m. that they had spotted three men "clinging to the overturned hull" of a boat around 5 miles east of Charleston Harbor, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
More than a dozen North Carolina Powerball players miss jackpot but still win big in Wednesday’s drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing, but more than a dozen North Carolina lottery players are celebrating after big wins on Wednesday. While no one hit the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery said […]
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law
North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor.
lakenormanpublications.com
Summit’s farm-friendly project plans earn initial endorsement
DAVIDSON – A project that, in many ways, aligns with expressed town goals to mesh rural regions with expected development has passed the first phase of general review by the town board. At the board’s Oct. 25 session, representatives of a development team affiliated with Davidson-based Summit Coffee outlined...
WBTV
Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
