Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: What a day!!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of you may have seen my post on Wednesday n my Facebook page. The empty bottle of Motrin because both of my younger two kids got a flu-like thingy and my wife had to have outpatient surgery...on the same day!. So here's how it went.
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Macie

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Macie! This beautiful young pup is ready to be your new sidekick and companion in life!. Macie is a little over a year old and she's ready for your adventures. She'll enjoy going on hikes with you. Want to take a leisurely stroll through the neighborhood? Macie will grab her leash and lead the way.
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
WXII 12

Inflation is impacting NC businesses ahead of the holiday season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem Kitchen has been operating in Winston-Salem for 30 years, but this year inflation is straining the business ahead of Thanksgiving. This is the time of year when the kitchen is filled with employees preparing orders ahead of Thanksgiving. Already, the Triad-based business has seen an influx of orders for thanksgiving meals, but inflation has caused the ingredients the business regularly uses to be more expensive.
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington home damaged after fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A home in Lexington is damaged after a fire Friday. The Lexington Fire Department arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 6:00 p.m. to find a house on fire. The conditions of the fire were so heavy they were unable to safely search the home. Firefighters started to extinguish the fire and were able to get it under control in less than an hour.
WXII 12

Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
WFMY NEWS2

UPS hiring 825 seasonal workers in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is hiring more than 825 seasonal employees in the Greensboro area during its annual 'UPS Brown Friday' which starts November 4th. Local events in Greensboro this Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5 include:. • Greensboro NCGRE (10:00am – 2:00pm ET) • 3100 Flagstone...
WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Roy Cooper keeps funding for childcare going

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper took a field trip to High Point Thursday. He stopped by the Kid Appeal Learning Center to hang with the children and talk about North Carolina’s childcare stabilization grants. Gov. Cooper said our state used $800 million in American rescue money...
WFMY NEWS2

What to buy in November: TVs, earbuds & an outside pizza oven

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re shocked by prices on nearly everything recently, you’re not alone. But with the early holiday shopping season already underway, there’s some good news: November is traditionally the best month to find big discounts on many products. Consumer Reports found deals on some of its top-tested items to help kick-start your holiday shopping season and save you some money.
WFMY NEWS2

2022 November Midterm Election: Everything you need to make sure your vote counts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WFMY NEWS2

Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
wfmynews2.com

Community rallies to support Greensboro church after food pantry break-in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church is bouncing back from an unfortunate and mystifying loss with some help from the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the community. Someone robbed the food pantry at Vandalia Presbyterian Church over the weekend. Since then, community members have stepped up and turned what seemed to be a tragedy, into a miracle.
WFMY NEWS2

