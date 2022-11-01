Read full article on original website
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
My 2 Cents: What a day!!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of you may have seen my post on Wednesday n my Facebook page. The empty bottle of Motrin because both of my younger two kids got a flu-like thingy and my wife had to have outpatient surgery...on the same day!. So here's how it went.
2 The Rescue: Meet Macie
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Macie! This beautiful young pup is ready to be your new sidekick and companion in life!. Macie is a little over a year old and she's ready for your adventures. She'll enjoy going on hikes with you. Want to take a leisurely stroll through the neighborhood? Macie will grab her leash and lead the way.
Inflation: How to teach children the importance of money management
GREENSBORO, N.C. — While the topic of inflation weighs heavy on most adults, some kids may not understand why their parents can no longer afford as many frivolous purchases like toys and other knickknacks. Gregg Murset is a certified financial planner and the CEO of BusyKid. BusyKid is an...
Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
Inflation is impacting NC businesses ahead of the holiday season
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem Kitchen has been operating in Winston-Salem for 30 years, but this year inflation is straining the business ahead of Thanksgiving. This is the time of year when the kitchen is filled with employees preparing orders ahead of Thanksgiving. Already, the Triad-based business has seen an influx of orders for thanksgiving meals, but inflation has caused the ingredients the business regularly uses to be more expensive.
Lexington home damaged after fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A home in Lexington is damaged after a fire Friday. The Lexington Fire Department arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 6:00 p.m. to find a house on fire. The conditions of the fire were so heavy they were unable to safely search the home. Firefighters started to extinguish the fire and were able to get it under control in less than an hour.
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
Novant Health physician shares how Daylight Saving Time can affect your mood
HIGH POINT, N.C. — It's almost time to change our clocks!. On Sunday, November 6 Daylight Saving Time will end which means we gain an extra hour. While getting more sleep is comforting, Novant Health leaders say the sudden shift in our biological clocks can impact our health and well-being.
Daylight Saving Time: No, the U.S. didn't outlaw it (at least not yet)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I've seen reminders on TV and social media to “Turn your clocks back.” Did you see it and think, really?!?!? Didn't we get rid of all this time change business?. In March, the U.S. Senate unanimously voted in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act,...
UPS hiring 825 seasonal workers in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is hiring more than 825 seasonal employees in the Greensboro area during its annual 'UPS Brown Friday' which starts November 4th. Local events in Greensboro this Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5 include:. • Greensboro NCGRE (10:00am – 2:00pm ET) • 3100 Flagstone...
Gov. Roy Cooper keeps funding for childcare going
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper took a field trip to High Point Thursday. He stopped by the Kid Appeal Learning Center to hang with the children and talk about North Carolina’s childcare stabilization grants. Gov. Cooper said our state used $800 million in American rescue money...
'He stole the whole bucket of candy': Halloween Candy Cam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The camera doorbell. It catches all kinds of things, especially when it's Halloween and there is an unmanned bowl of candy on the porch. What will the trick-or-treaters do? We asked folks to send in their doorbell footage. You can't see it in the video but...
What to buy in November: TVs, earbuds & an outside pizza oven
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re shocked by prices on nearly everything recently, you’re not alone. But with the early holiday shopping season already underway, there’s some good news: November is traditionally the best month to find big discounts on many products. Consumer Reports found deals on some of its top-tested items to help kick-start your holiday shopping season and save you some money.
2022 November Midterm Election: Everything you need to make sure your vote counts
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
Expert shares the secret to striking it rich with the record $1.6B Powerball drawing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lottery fever is at an all-time high because the Powerball jackpot is at a record high, $1.6 billion. This historically high jackpot tops a $1.58 billion dollar prize from 2016. However, in the game of numbers, the odds of you matching all five numbers and the...
A Kernersville family turns to News 2 after a contractor cashes the deposit but doesn't do the job
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everything gets a little worn out or damaged with age. After more than 40 years of being run over, snowed on, and rained on the old apron to the driveway at Jean Whitaker’s house had seen better days. “It’s beginning to crumble. The concrete is...
Community rallies to support Greensboro church after food pantry break-in
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church is bouncing back from an unfortunate and mystifying loss with some help from the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the community. Someone robbed the food pantry at Vandalia Presbyterian Church over the weekend. Since then, community members have stepped up and turned what seemed to be a tragedy, into a miracle.
