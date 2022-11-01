Candidate for Ohio governor makes stop in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Candidate for Ohio governor Nan Whaley was in Youngstown Tuesday. She made a stop at The Royal Oaks to speak to some of her supporters.

A couple of dozen people filled the room, including some elected officials and candidates running for other positions.

With just a week left before Election Day, she touched on some topics such as women’s rights and gun control.

“I think you have great local leadership in this area, and what you see is they don’t have a partner with the governor, and you know, so anytime investment comes into the state, to the governor, it’s always in the Columbus metro. We need to make sure that investment happens in Youngstown,” she said.

The Ohio Republican Party sent the following statement on Whaley’s visit:

Rather than try to save her failing political campaign, Nan Whaley should hold Sherrod Brown accountable for 40-year high inflation and kowtowing to Joe Biden’s disastrous energy policies that are destroying the oil and natural gas industries at the expense of working Ohioans.” Chairman Bob Paduchik, Ohio Republican Party

Whaley faces Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in November’s election.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.