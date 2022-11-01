The cold stung my nose as soon as I stepped out of the house and into the night. Leaves crunched underfoot as my eyes adjusted to the blackness. I looked up at the stars. I couldn’t tilt my head back far enough to see them all twinkling above. I was used to seeing few enough to count on one hand, but now my eyes were full of thousands and thousands, spread across the sky like diamonds on black velvet. The faint outline of the Milky Way shined above.

WOODBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO