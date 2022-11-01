Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Green Mountain Showdown brings biking to the forefront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mountain biking is a popular sport in Vermont. On Friday, members of the mountain biking community gathered to celebrate it and enjoy content they created throughout the year. The 10th annual Green Mountain Showdown took over Hula Friday night, giving people a chance to show off...
mynbc5.com
Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
WCAX
Local farms, food groups gear up for Thanksgiving push
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The USDA reports more than six million turkeys died as a result of the bird flu this year, driving up the cost of turkeys nationwide. But as we approach Thanksgiving who will that hit hardest?. Local turkeys at Maple Wind Farm in Richmond made out healthy...
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
WCAX
Vermont ski swap season underway
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still a bit of time before the snowflakes start to fall in the Green Mountains, making it the perfect time to grab some new, or lightly used skis and other equipment to enjoy with winter fun. Vermont, with its reputation for skiing and eco-friendly...
WCAX
UVMMC building gets eco-friendly certification
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest hospital is being recognized for its eco-friendly, energy-efficient facility. The University of Vermont Medical Center’s Miller Inpatient Building has been awarded a LEED Gold Certification, standing for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The Miller building opened in 2019 and hospital leaders...
cntraveler.com
My Favorite Airbnb: Finding Solitude in a Woodsy Vermont Yurt
The cold stung my nose as soon as I stepped out of the house and into the night. Leaves crunched underfoot as my eyes adjusted to the blackness. I looked up at the stars. I couldn’t tilt my head back far enough to see them all twinkling above. I was used to seeing few enough to count on one hand, but now my eyes were full of thousands and thousands, spread across the sky like diamonds on black velvet. The faint outline of the Milky Way shined above.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices high but stable
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
WCAX
Cartoonists breaks down Vt. civics basics in new guide
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new Vermont law this year was aimed at making...
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
mynbc5.com
Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: This $339,000 property has plenty of space for building your own compound
This home in Milton has a modern kitchen and is located on over 16 acres of land. The land can be used to farm, store animals or build your own compound.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, November 11
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. VermontJobs.com is hosting an in-person job fair in South Burlington today. At the University Mall from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can browse hundreds of available local jobs, including in fields like tech, healthcare, education, finance, non-profit, construction, and more. It’s an interactive event where you can apply for jobs in person, and you don’t need to register or pay a fee to get in.
WCAX
Shelburne seniors take advantage of remote ballot drop box option
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Shelburne seniors were able to get a head start on the midterm elections Friday with the help of a one-day absentee ballot drop box organized by the town. “I still drive, but a lot of residents can’t do that. So, it’s a great convenience for...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Matilda
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a loving kitty who appreciates a good head rub, meet Matilda!. She is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for her forever home. Watch the video to learn more about Matilda.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion
ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. The couple has collected hundreds of pieces of spooky paraphernalia and conjures up a different theme every year. This year featured a pirate theme -- including a boat -- and the decorations will stay up until Thanksgiving.
WCAX
Newsmaker Interview: UVM extends tuition freeze
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont announced last week it will extend its freeze on tuition for another year. They also are making it free for certain in-state students to attend the university. This will be the fifth year that UVM will not raise tuition and fees for students at the university. It will also be the fourth year of a freeze on costs for room and board.
WCAX
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel. Updated: 10 hours ago. A new...
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave. A superhero comes in many forms. For Becky Busker, it’s Ellen Bruneau. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in...
Comments / 0