Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
thesource.com
PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection
The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
EXCLUSIVE: Isamaya Ffrench to Host L.A. Pop-ups, Introduces New Cosmetics Collection, ‘Wild Star’
Isamaya Ffrench is coming to Los Angeles. The British makeup artist, making waves for her innovative creations, is hosting pop-ups around L.A. to preview her new collection, “Wild Star,” as part of her namesake cosmetic brand Isamaya.More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event Held from Friday to Sunday, the first day will be at Rcnstrct Studio on Melrose Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday are at the Silverlake Flea and Animal House in Venice Beach, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m....
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 90 in an "Ocean Bliss" Colorway
Has just presented its latest Air Max 90 silhouette which will soon be available in a fresh “Ocean Bliss” colorway. The Swoosh has been no stranger to experimentation with the 90 silhouettes. For example, Nike recently dropped a new animal-inspired design on the shoe which was a part of Nike’s “Animal Instinct” collection — it was adorned in suede and leather and combined cheetah, snakeskin, python, and zebra prints throughout the upper. However, on the other hand, Nike has also presented more minimalist designs of the shoe such as the “White Reptile” iteration which was a steady, white and black two-tone edition.
hypebeast.com
PUMA Debuts Pokémon Footwear Collection
Following a long line of collaborations celebrating its 25th anniversary, Pokémon now returns with another footwear collaboration with. . Having partnered with Clarks Originals for Wallabees and Crocs for Clogs, the upcoming series delivers five sneaker styles inspired by the Kanto starter Pokémon and Pikachu. Bulbasaur and Pikachu...
EXCLUSIVE: Maison Mazerea Debuts Yellow Diamond Jewelry Collection
PARIS — Diamond brand Maison Mazerea on Wednesday will unveil its first jewelry designs, all dedicated to yellow diamonds, at a cocktail with the Princess Grace Foundation, said its founder Peter J. Ravenscroft. But don’t expect dozens of variations around a single inspiration, as styles here range from bridal...
hypebeast.com
Kestin’s FW22 Collection Embraces Scottishness
Edinburgh-based menswear label Kestin has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022. This time last year, the contemporary brand used renowned Serbian textile designer and painter, Bernat Klein, for inspiration and unveiled a collection that expressed human emotion through Klein’s view of color. However, this winter, Kestin looks to juxtapose the harshness of the season with a campaign that takes to life in the great outdoors — on the local Edinburgh coast and at the John Muir Way, East Lothian, Scotland.
hypebeast.com
Maison Kitsuné and Eastpak Reunite for Functional Accessories Capsule
Paris-meets-Tokyo label Maison Kitsuné has teamed up with streetwear imprint Eastpak once again for an all-new accessories collaboration. In a fusion of Maison Kitsuné’s penchant for style savviness and Eastpak’s distinct streetwear design codes, the collection champions functionality without comprise. Across four new styles, each of which arrives in a base tone of black as well as a signature “Como Fox” print, the partnership lets sophistication lead the way.
thebiochronicle.com
The Branded bags that have awesome.
A luxury bag is a beauty item. It’s a way for a woman to show off her style and sophistication. It is also an opportunity for any woman to invest in some luxury, even if she cannot afford the full costume. That is why many women first choose a...
bikepacking.com
2022 Bespoked Editors’ Picks: Our Favorite Bikes
After perusing an incredible selection of bikes from the 2022 Bespoked handbuilt bicycle show in London, our editorial team got together and selected our favorites. Find an incredible photo gallery featuring each of these amazing machines with insight from their builders here…. Photo by Adam Gasson / Bespoked. We were...
sneakernews.com
Notre’s First Collaboration With Converse Releases On November 12th
Sneakers and fashion — though addicting in their own right — can often be a gateway to finer, more tasteful things, such as rare collectibles and designer furniture. And after spending countless hours and dollars on decor and furnishings, it’s likely no material good can come close to rivaling your very own space. Chicago’s Notre is likely to agree, as their first collaboration with Converse pays homage to home.
bikepacking.com
2022 Fill in the Map Challenge Winners
Following a lot of deliberation, we finally narrowed down the Fill In the Map overnighter submissions and put them to a vote. Our panel of five judges from the BIKEPACKING.com editorial team and one judge from RideWithGPS all cast their ballots, picking from the semifinalist list and ultimately selecting 20 winners.
Our Lady of Rocco Debuts Second Collection, Bespoke Tailoring Offerings
Our Lady of Rocco is expanding its presence in the menswear market with two new initiatives. The menswear label that launched last year as a collaboration between fashion brand La Ligne and chef and restauranteur Mario Carbone is releasing its second full collection on Thursday, as well as introducing bespoke tailoring. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign “Last time, it was obviously strictly coming from our minds, and now that we have a customer, you obviously learn a lot about exactly who that customer is...
intheknow.com
Meet Rio Uribe, designer behind the sustainable streetwear brand, Gypsy Sport
Rio Uribe (@gypsysport) is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer whose futuristic yet contemporary clothing from his brand, Gypsy Sport, combines high fashion and avant-garde elements with contemporary streetwear. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Uribe shares how his many interests in personal style, the LA art scene,...
