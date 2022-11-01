Has just presented its latest Air Max 90 silhouette which will soon be available in a fresh “Ocean Bliss” colorway. The Swoosh has been no stranger to experimentation with the 90 silhouettes. For example, Nike recently dropped a new animal-inspired design on the shoe which was a part of Nike’s “Animal Instinct” collection — it was adorned in suede and leather and combined cheetah, snakeskin, python, and zebra prints throughout the upper. However, on the other hand, Nike has also presented more minimalist designs of the shoe such as the “White Reptile” iteration which was a steady, white and black two-tone edition.

