DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Hemp farm owner set to open restaurant at former site of Worcester's Hangover Pub
WORCESTER — The owner of a proposed restaurant on Green Street won't be serving food and drinks infused with CBD after the city License Commission raised concerns. Blackstone Herbs & Martini Bar is set to open in the coming weeks at 102 Green St., the former home of The Hangover Pub, which closed in September after about six years. ...
amherstbulletin.com
New Bub’s BBQ owner looks to bring new life to Sunderland staple
SUNDERLAND — Surrounded by news clippings gathered over four decades in Bub’s BBQ’s dimly lit dining area, its new owner is hoping to bring some new life into the Sunderland staple. Andrew Garlo, 32, bought Bub’s BBQ at the beginning of September, taking the plunge of owning...
Table Talk Pie Store moving to temporary Green Street location
Table Talk Pies’ Pie Store is moving, temporarily, to a new home this week. The store will open the location at 65 Green St., a few blocks from its original location near Kelley Square, on Thursday. It is expected to be there for nearly a year, according to This Week in Worcester.
Sullivan's Castle Island serving up half-priced hot dogs
BOSTON - Sullivan's Castle Island is celebrating its customers this month by once again offering half-priced hot dogs.The deal is in effect until they close for the 2022 season on Sunday, November 20. A hot dog typically costs $3.15 at the South Boston stand.Sullivan's will reopen for the 2023 season on February 25.
What is a chopped cheese? The most satisfying $8 lunch I’ve had in Worcester
A chopped cheese is a cheeseburger that’s been reformatted to fit onto a sub roll. It’s awesome -- and one of the most satisfying lunches you can get in Worcester for $8. Instead of a hamburger patty, you get a scramble of burger meat that’s chopped up on the griddle to the tune of metal spatulas popping, a sizzling concerto of savory percussion.
Chioda's Trattoria on Franklin Street in Worcester to close in late November
WORCESTER — Chioda's Trattoria at 631 Franklin St. will close in late November, according to an announcement Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant's last day of business will be Nov. 26. The restaurant is operated by the Chioda family. ...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
WCVB
Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
worcestermag.com
The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant
WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)
Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen
After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
Toss away the pumpkins and hang up the Halloween costumes for the year. November is here!. It's the first weekend of November. What will you do first? Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five exciting events this weekend to get some inspiration. Make the first weekend of the month...
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England ,with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, and made their 2018 billionaire list. So, it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
House of the Week: A French manor just a ride away in Princeton
PRINCETON — This large and stately New England Colonial offers all the timeless elegance of a French manor at an asking price of $1.650 million. The 5,632-square-foot, 14-room home at 11 Clearings Way is listed with Taylor Healey of Foster-Healey Real Estate, Inc. “One of my favorite features is the office on the first...
worcestermag.com
Marco Turo, former restaurateur, has a concert on the menu at Wachusett Country Club
Marco Turo has had a couple of what he calls his quotes in life. One has been, "When I’m singing, I’m happy." More recently, he said, it's been, "Time waits for no man." Both quotes are inter-related. Turo , who was born in Worcester, is a former restauranteur...
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
These are the best dive bars in New England, according to Yelp
BOSTON — Yelp recently announced its top 100 places to eat in New England. They have now named the best dive bars in the region. In putting together its ranking, Yelp says it identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
For $379,000, a condo in a former Worcester synagogue
The unit has two bedrooms, two baths, and historic murals. It’s not that rare to find a condo in a former church these days, but in a onetime synagogue? That’s a different story. Unit 8 at 32 Providence St. is a two-bed, 2.5-bath condo located in a Classical...
