Worcester, MA

amherstbulletin.com

New Bub’s BBQ owner looks to bring new life to Sunderland staple

SUNDERLAND — Surrounded by news clippings gathered over four decades in Bub’s BBQ’s dimly lit dining area, its new owner is hoping to bring some new life into the Sunderland staple. Andrew Garlo, 32, bought Bub’s BBQ at the beginning of September, taking the plunge of owning...
SUNDERLAND, MA
CBS Boston

Sullivan's Castle Island serving up half-priced hot dogs

BOSTON - Sullivan's Castle Island is celebrating its customers this month by once again offering half-priced hot dogs.The deal is in effect until they close for the 2022 season on Sunday, November 20. A hot dog typically costs $3.15 at the South Boston stand.Sullivan's will reopen for the 2023 season on February 25.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
AUBURN, MA
worcestermag.com

The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant

WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)

Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
BERLIN, MA
MassLive.com

Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen

After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

