The Semi-final round of the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs commences today as your Cody Broncs play host to the Buffalo Bison. This will be the 2nd time these two teams have met this year with Cody winning the week 3 match-up, 35-13. The Broncs enter the contest undefeated on the season while the Bison look to show they’re as good on the road as they are at home. The Bison forced the Broncs into a 4 quarter game last time and this time aroud will be no different. Buckle up your chin straps says Head Coach Matt McFadden casue this is old school smash mouth football.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO