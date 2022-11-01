Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Governor Gordon & BLM Reach Settlement on June Land Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (B.L.M.) have reached a settlement on the State’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the B.L.M. in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the B.L.M’.s purchase of more than 35,000 acres of the...
mybighornbasin.com
Class 3A Semi-Final Round Playoff Preview: Cody Vs. Buffalo
The Semi-final round of the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs commences today as your Cody Broncs play host to the Buffalo Bison. This will be the 2nd time these two teams have met this year with Cody winning the week 3 match-up, 35-13. The Broncs enter the contest undefeated on the season while the Bison look to show they’re as good on the road as they are at home. The Bison forced the Broncs into a 4 quarter game last time and this time aroud will be no different. Buckle up your chin straps says Head Coach Matt McFadden casue this is old school smash mouth football.
