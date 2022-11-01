IBEW announces funding for a new training center near Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The IBEW Local 126 announced that it has been awarded $3

million in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Grant Dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to enhance electrical training capabilities in the suburban Johnstown region.

The grant will provide a sizable portion of the amount needed to build a new Calvin R. Peterson Training School near Rt. 22 in Jackson Township.

The new facility will vastly increase training offerings to aspiring and incumbent electrical

workers.

“Representative Burns knows that this training facility will provide opportunity for his constituents and all of Pennsylvania and he fought along with us to secure this needed funding,” IBEW 126 Business Manager Richard Muttik said.

“We truly appreciate the IBEW for their vision on this needed project,” Representative Burns said. “I’m thrilled that the union values the incredible work ethic and potential of this area”.

“Pennsylvania has an extremely diverse and evolving energy landscape, so we need the best trained workers to meet that demand, and this improvement will go a long way toward meeting that demand,” Muttik said.

Included in the construction of the training center will be an extensive outdoor pole yard for lineman training.

The new center will include an indoor climbing facility, multiple large classroom areas, state-of-the-art simulators and more. It will prepare individuals for careers in the erection and maintenance of Power lines, Substations, Street Lights and Traffic Signals. Journeymen Linemen build and maintain electrical power systems.

After training Journeyman Lineman is capable of doing any of the work on the lines that carry electricity from the power plant to homes or businesses. The power lines may be on overhead structures or in underground vaults or trenches located in rural or urban areas.

Linemen also work in substations and on traffic signals and street lights.

The Representative concluded by saying “This is a growing field and I would like for anyone interested in training and becoming part of the IBEW to reach out to my office in order that I may put you in touch with this world class organization.”

