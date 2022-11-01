Read full article on original website
Alva Garrison
3d ago
i don't think I would throw money at someone who is building self driving cars it was obvious from the start that computer service is not as savy as man even the internet is not always up on data and in factory work it's way more costly to automate and then you still need man to fix the problem just a waist of money for this because electric components are not as reliable as you might think one short circuit could and more than likely cause a pile up of cars for hundreds of miles these days with man driving cars we have miles of pile ups increase that by ten when you figure man made the car and taught it how to drive itself not a good outcome
Reply
2
Related
Elon Musk appears to order Tesla and SpaceX stickers for his new $78 million Gulfstream G700 jet
Elon Musk appears to have ordered custom Tesla and SpaceX stickers for his latest private jet. He has reportedly ordered a Gulfstream G700 to replace his G650ER jet. A Gulfstream worker shared a picture of the decals with the owner of the @ElonJet Twitter account. Elon Musk appears to have...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Elon Musk is bringing at least 50 engineers from Tesla to Twitter. Most have little to no experience designing social networks and use an entirely different programming language altogether, report says.
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter Cut More Than 950 California Employees After Elon Musk Took Over, WARN Notice Shows
The cuts affected a total of 983 employees in California, its home state, according to three letters of notice that the company sent to regional authorities, which were obtained by CNBC. According to the letters from Twitter, shared by the California Employment Development Department, Twitter notified affected employees on Nov....
Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull
Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
Elon Musk jokes about overpaying for Twitter and reiterates plan to charge $8 a month at confab for wealthy investors as the company enacts mass layoffs
Musk gave his pitch for turning Twitter around at the Baron Investment Conference, an annual extravaganza for well-heeled clients of billionaire Ron Baron.
Elon Musk told Twitter advertisers he wants different tiers of content moderation similar to movie age ratings, report says
Elon Musk told Twitter advertisers he plans to offer different tiers of content moderation, per the FT. Brands have cited concerns that Musk will bring Trump back onto Twitter or change its content-moderation policies. The levels of moderation would be similar to movie age ratings, the FT reported. New Twitter...
CNBC
Elon Musk says Twitter has had 'massive' revenue drop as advertisers pause spending
Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
Cash is king: The best cash back credit cards
Put one of the best cash back credit cards in your purse or wallet and make sure you're earning bonus cash back in all the places you shop the most every day.
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
"Moonwalkers," developed by Pittsburgh-based startup Shift Robotics, are not roller skates. The battery-powered shoes can boost walking speeds up to 7mph and adjust to a user's walking pattern by using a machine learning algorithm.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2