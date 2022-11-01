ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alva Garrison
3d ago

i don't think I would throw money at someone who is building self driving cars it was obvious from the start that computer service is not as savy as man even the internet is not always up on data and in factory work it's way more costly to automate and then you still need man to fix the problem just a waist of money for this because electric components are not as reliable as you might think one short circuit could and more than likely cause a pile up of cars for hundreds of miles these days with man driving cars we have miles of pile ups increase that by ten when you figure man made the car and taught it how to drive itself not a good outcome

