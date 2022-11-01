Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Democrats polling ahead of GOP as election nears
(The Center Square) – The most recent polls gauging Colorado’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races all show Democratic incumbents leading, but margins vary. Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea is within 1.5 points of incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released this week.
Colorado early voter turnout surpasses 1 million ballots
DENVER — Four days out from the midterm election, more than a million Colorado voters have returned their ballots, according to the Secretary of State's Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, election officials had received 1,099,847 ballots in early voting. That's a little less than 29% of all active voters in Colorado.
aspenpublicradio.org
Boebert and Frisch court voters in the Four Corners
In the run up to election day, the Four Corners region of Colorado has been getting some attention from the candidates running to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Adam Frisch appeared confident when he spoke with supporters in Durango just before the Women’s March on October 9. Frisch...
FOX21News.com
Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Several State races will be decided on including; Colorado’s Governor, the U.S. Senate seat, and Secretary of State, just to name a few.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.
Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Know the facts about Colorado under Gov. Polis
As a proud Colorado native, our family relocated to Grand County to raise our two young boys. Raising kids has fueled a new passion and desire to ensure they can grow up in a safe and beautiful state. When it comes to our children, I will stand up. Sadly, Colorado...
KKTV
Voter turnout lagging slightly compared to 2018 midterms, Colorado secretary of state says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 800,000 Coloradans have turned in their ballots, but Colorado’s secretary of state says that’s still slightly behind what voter turnout was at this time leading up to the 2018 midterms. “It’s lagging slightly behind 2018 turnout at this time. There’s a...
coloradosun.com
Republican candidate for Colorado House falsely claims Planned Parenthood sells body parts, FBI instigated U.S. Capitol riot
A Republican candidate for a state House district in Colorado Springs falsely says Planned Parenthood sells the body parts of aborted fetuses and that the FBI instigated the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pastor Scott Bottoms, who calls himself anti-establishment and part of the “far...
Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
Some county clerks say they're getting death threats from election deniers
Some county clerks in Colorado have installed bulletproof glass after receiving death threats from election deniers. One clerk is even wearing a bulletproof vest.Two of the clerks who have fielded the most attacks this election are in the most Republican parts of the state -- Weld and El Paso counties.They say people they once thought of as allies are now among their antagonists."For last 2 years been it's been nonstop - innuendo, threats at all levels," said El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman, who is one of the last people you would expect Republicans to turn on.A former county chair...
State rep charged for allegedly lying about her primary residence
BOULDER, Colo. — The Democratic representative for Colorado House District 12 was arrested and is accused of lying about her primary residence in order to run for re-election following redistricting, the Boulder District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Tracey Bernett is charged with the following:. Attempt to Influence a Public...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat
Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
KDVR.com
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
Westword
Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It
Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
cpr.org
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55
A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado TV stations urged to pull Kirkmeyer ad centered on ‘flat-out lie’
A progressive group on Monday called on Colorado TV stations to refuse to broadcast a “blatantly” false campaign ad from state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District. In the ad, Kirkmeyer falsely claims — twice — that Colorado Democrats, including her opponent, state...
Comments / 0