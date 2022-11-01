ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean’s ‘Anchorman’ Costumes Are Their Most Elaborate Halloween Look Yet [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
 5 days ago
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]

Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back

Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’

Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Coming Next Year

Shania Twain is releasing a new studio album and embarking on a massive tour in 2023. The country superstar will release her next studio album, Queen of Me, in February. Twain turned to social media on Friday morning (Oct. 28) to share the news directly with fans, writing, "I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen of Me' — the new album and tour."
TheDailyBeast

Cher, 76, Confirms That She’s Dating 36-Year-Old Producer Alexander Edwards

Cher took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she’s got a new man—36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards. The “Believe” singer brushed off “haters” who pointed out the pair’s 40-year age gap, saying she’s treated like a queen and that she “wasn’t born yesterday.” According to Cher, the couple met at Paris Fashion Week, where the 76-year-old made a surprise cameo to close out the Balmain runway. Edwards, who is also a vice president at Def Jam Recordings, made headlines last year when he admitted to cheating on ex Amber Rose with 12 women. “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate,” Cher tweeted alongside a paparrazi pic of Edwards. “Doesn’[t] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.” The multiplatinum singer says the two are in love, and she’s reportedly introduced him to her family. “I DON’T GIVE A *FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” she tweeted.Read it at Daily Mail
GoldDerby

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022: Complete list of every performer, presenter and inductee from Saturday’s ceremony

Los Angeles hosted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. It was an eclectic group of artists being honored, including Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest and Lionel Richie. Eminem was elected on his first year of eligiblity (25 years after a first record release), but all of the others have been waiting for many years to be chosen. HBO will premiere the event on Saturday, November 19. Below is a complete list of every performer, presenter and songs performed at the Microsoft Theater. While all of these...
Miranda Lambert Drops New ‘Actin’ Up’-Inspired Perfume

Miranda Lambert is undoubtedly one of the current queens of country music, and she also runs a few successful clothing and accessory businesses — one of which being Idyllwind, a lifestyle brand "for badass women." The brand features many different clothing items and boots, and Lambert recently added a brand new fragrance, Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum, to the collection.
