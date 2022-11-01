Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean’s ‘Anchorman’ Costumes Are Their Most Elaborate Halloween Look Yet [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]
Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
Eric Church Offers First Look at His Broadway Bar, Chief’s [Watch]
Eric Church's Lower Broadway bar in Nashville is officially under construction! The country superstar shared a an update on Chief's, the soon-to-be entertainment space and restaurant, with a short video. The clip shows an aerial view of the six-story building, which previously housed Cotton Eyed Joe, covered with scaffolding as...
Hear Jason Aldean’s Cover of Alabama’s ‘Christmas in Dixie’
Jason Aldean is getting into the holiday spirit already with a festive cover of Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie." Alabama released "Christmas in Dixie" in December of 1982, featuring an ultra-country production as the group sings about the magic of Christmas in many different places, but especially in the Southern United States.
Miranda Lambert and Her Husband Brendan Recreate the Addams Family for Halloween
Classic films were a major category for country singers this Halloween, and Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan were game. The couple dressed up as the Addams Family, bringing in help from their furry friends. Lambert was Morticia Addams while Brendan McLoughlin was her husband Gomez. We also spy one of...
Luke Bryan Finds God in Powerful New Song, ‘Prayin’ in a Deer Stand’ [Listen]
Luke Bryan shines a light on his passion for God and hunting in a heartfelt new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”. Co-written with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, the powerful faith-based country tune finds Bryan reflecting on the crux of faith, prayer, an omnipresent God and the freedom and stillness in a deer stand.
Kane Brown’s Daughter Kingsley Turns 3 With Elaborate Butterfly-Themed Party
Kane Brown has a 3-year-old on his hands, as his oldest daughter, Kingsley, celebrated her third birthday on Oct. 29. Her elaborate party was butterfly-themed, with plenty of pink to go around. And that cake!. The "One Mississippi" singer's wife, Katelyn Brown, shared a video of their little girl in...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Advances After ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’ Performance
Morgan Myles claimed victory on Monday evening (Oct. 31) during the first night of the grueling knockout rounds on Season 22’s The Voice. The country singer beat out her fellow Team Camila hopefuls Chello and Orlando Mendez, who delivered stunning performances of their own. Myles, 35, took the win...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back
Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’
Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Uses His Only Steal on 16-Year-Old Standout During Knockout Rounds [Watch]
The first-ever three-person Knockout Rounds took place on Monday night’s (Oct. 31) edition of The Voice. That meant, instead of two, each coach had to choose three artists to go up against each other in hopes to advance to the live shows of the televised competition. Coaches only had...
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Coming Next Year
Shania Twain is releasing a new studio album and embarking on a massive tour in 2023. The country superstar will release her next studio album, Queen of Me, in February. Twain turned to social media on Friday morning (Oct. 28) to share the news directly with fans, writing, "I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen of Me' — the new album and tour."
Garth Brooks Is Preparing to Launch the Garth Channel 2.0
After wrapping up his massive Stadium Tour with five sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland, Garth Brooks is ready for his next project. The country veteran tells Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton that he is preparing to launch the Garth Channel 2.0. “The Garth Channel came to an end, so...
Cher, 76, Confirms That She’s Dating 36-Year-Old Producer Alexander Edwards
Cher took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she’s got a new man—36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards. The “Believe” singer brushed off “haters” who pointed out the pair’s 40-year age gap, saying she’s treated like a queen and that she “wasn’t born yesterday.” According to Cher, the couple met at Paris Fashion Week, where the 76-year-old made a surprise cameo to close out the Balmain runway. Edwards, who is also a vice president at Def Jam Recordings, made headlines last year when he admitted to cheating on ex Amber Rose with 12 women. “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate,” Cher tweeted alongside a paparrazi pic of Edwards. “Doesn’[t] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.” The multiplatinum singer says the two are in love, and she’s reportedly introduced him to her family. “I DON’T GIVE A *FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” she tweeted.Read it at Daily Mail
Jimmie Allen, Eric Church + More Hop on Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned Cold Country’
To honor the legacy of the Rolling Stones, perhaps the most iconic rock 'n' roll group of all time, country music is coming together for a tribute album celebrating the band's 60th anniversary. Stoned Cold Country will feature 14 Stones tracks reimagined with a little country flare. Eric Church, Lainey...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022: Complete list of every performer, presenter and inductee from Saturday’s ceremony
Los Angeles hosted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. It was an eclectic group of artists being honored, including Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest and Lionel Richie. Eminem was elected on his first year of eligiblity (25 years after a first record release), but all of the others have been waiting for many years to be chosen. HBO will premiere the event on Saturday, November 19. Below is a complete list of every performer, presenter and songs performed at the Microsoft Theater. While all of these...
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Miranda Lambert Drops New ‘Actin’ Up’-Inspired Perfume
Miranda Lambert is undoubtedly one of the current queens of country music, and she also runs a few successful clothing and accessory businesses — one of which being Idyllwind, a lifestyle brand "for badass women." The brand features many different clothing items and boots, and Lambert recently added a brand new fragrance, Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum, to the collection.
