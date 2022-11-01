Chiefs make move at NFL deadline by trading CB Rashad Fenton to Falcons, source says

The Chiefs on Tuesday beat the NFL trade deadline with a move at the last minute.

The Chiefs sent veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick, a source familiar with the situation confirmed with The Star.

The trade also gave the Chiefs $1.4 million in cap relief.

Fenton opened the season as a starter but missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. His absence opened the door for the Chiefs to get a closer look at rookie cornerback Joshua Williams, the team’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, alongside L’Jarius Sneed and rookie Jaylen Watson.

Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, one of two Chiefs’ first-round picks, is also expected to return this week from injured reserve ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

With Sneed, McDuffie and the play of Watson and Williams, Fenton became expendable in a move that further signals the team’s confidence in its rookie class. Special teams ace Chris Lammons rounds out the Chiefs’ cornerbacks group.

Fenton, who joined the Chiefs in 2019 as a sixth-round pick out of South Carolina, is in a contract year — playing out the final year of his rookie contract. He appeared in 47 regular-season games with 16 starts for the Chiefs and was a member of the team’s Super Bowl-winning team.

The trade of Fenton comes a week after the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants.

ESPN first reported the news of the Fenton trade.