Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
Sporting News
Kyle Schwarber has the most epic response to Phillies being no-hit by Astros: 'I don't give a s—'
On Wednesday, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies became a footnote to an unfortunate bit of baseball history. That's because Cristian Javier and a trio of Astros relievers combined to no-hit the Phils in Game 4 of the World Series, just the second time in history that a team has been held hitless in a Fall Classic game.
Sporting News
Jeremy Peña makes World Series rookie history: How Astros shortstop has set himself apart against Phillies
There was, perhaps, some concern about a drop-off in production at the position when longtime shortstop Carlos Correa left the Astros for the Twins as a free agent last offseason. Jeremy Peña has made that departure feel much less significant. If not for a huge season for rookies in...
Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher
NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
Sporting News
Bryce Harper contract breakdown: How much money does Phillies star make in 13-year deal?
When Bryce Harper hit the free-agent market after the 2018 MLB season, a mad scramble to land the outfielder was promised. He was one of the most hyped prospects not just in baseball, but also North American sports when he was drafted by the Nationals in 2010, and that hype continued when he was called up to the big leagues at 19 in 2012.
Sporting News
What channel is Phillies vs. Astros on today? Time, TV schedule to watch World Series Game 6
The Phillies appeared to have the Astros on the brink. They had all the momentum after a seismic Citizens Bank Park crowd watched Philadelphia dismantle Houston 7-0 in Game 3 of the World Series. Oh how everything changes. The Phillies were no-hit in Game 4, and were still largely quiet...
Sporting News
How Astros' Justin Verlander used savvy, not stuff, to beat Phillies in first career World Series win
Justin Verlander would never admit it, but the Astros' — and his — win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series undoubtedly tasted just a little sweeter for the 39-year-old ace. Verlander's season has been remarkable in a vacuum. He's going to win the AL...
Sporting News
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Cristian Javier headlines historic Houston no-hitter
The Astros saw Game 4 of the 2022 World Series as a must-win. They were coming off being routed by the Phillies in Game 3, in which Philadelphia's bats hit five home runs. Wednesday's game could not have been more different. With Cristian Javier — who has been the Astros'...
Sporting News
Cristian Javier's parents predicted no-hitter before Astros' combined World Series gem vs. Phillies
World Series no-hitters don't happen very often. In fact, before Wednesday, there had only been one, and it came 66 years ago. Predicting that another one would happen would be a bold statement, indeed. So when Cristian Javier told Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal after he and three Astros relievers combined...
Sporting News
Why did the Phillies pull Aaron Nola? Astros blow open World Series Game 4 against him & Jose Alvarado
The Astros and Phillies traded zeroes through the first four innings of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday. But in the fifth, the dam broke, and then some, as the Astros got on the board for the first time in Philadelphia in the series. Phils starter Aaron Nola...
Sporting News
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
Sporting News
World Series wins by player: Who has the most rings in MLB history?
It has been a while since MLB has seen a true dynasty. Sure, the Astros have been to the World Series four times in the past six years, which is an impressive feat. But at best, those four trips will produce two rings. At worst, it would be just one.
Sporting News
Storybook Phillies turn into a pumpkin at the worst time as World Series goes sideways
After their dominant win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the World Series, the Phillies' storybook season seemed to be on its final couple of pages, the magical, yet inevitable, conclusion to an improbable run in an improbable season. But then, a twist: They...
Sporting News
Phillies' powder blue uniforms: What to know about the history of Philadelphia's vintage alternate jerseys
A Thursday game in November is still a Thursday game. That's clearly the mentality the Phillies are employing, as they will be wearing their classic throwback powder blue uniforms in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday. The beloved uniforms have been a Throwback Thursday staple at Citizens Bank...
Sporting News
Astros' Dusty Baker on his postseason no-hitter history: 'I've been on both ends'
Dusty Baker has been around baseball a long time. He debuted as an MLB player in 1968. Being around a sport for more than five decades, you're going to see a little bit of everything. One thing Baker probably didn't expect to see, however, was two postseason no-hitters in his...
Comments / 0