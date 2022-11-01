WME Hires Anthony Reyes as Vice President of Corporate Communications (EXCLUSIVE)

Anthony Reyes has joined WME as the company’s vice president of corporate communications. He will report to Marie Sheehy, WME’s head of corporate communications.

Reyes comes to the agency after most recently running an independent communications firm representing clients across politics, business, tech, and entertainment including Arnold Schwarzenegger. He also previously worked at Mercury Public Affairs and Edelman before managing communications at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator.

“I’ve long felt entertainment moves our culture forward in ways that politics and government cannot,” said Reyes in a statement. “WME is a global engine for creativity and expression, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to tell the stories of how our teams and clients are creating this change worldwide.”

Reyes began his career as a producer on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” and was an associate producer at NBC News. After leaving television, he transitioned to politics, serving as a political appointee in the Obama Administration working in the U.S. Treasury Department’s office of public affairs under Secretaries Tim Geithner and Jack Lew and with the Obama White House.

While based in Sacramento from from 2014 to 2018, Reyes served as communications director for then-leader of the California State Senate Kevin de León. In that role, he helped steer communications efforts in the legislature to pass laws relating to climate, infrastructure, and other important California policies including the Hollywood film and TV tax credits.

Reyes is based in Beverly Hills. He grew up in New York City and graduated from the George Washington University with degrees in English and Film Studies after attending Phillips Academy Andover.