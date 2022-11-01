ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
plantcityobserver.com

2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program Application Period Opens

Plant City civic associations and special taxing districts can apply for the influx of cash until Nov. 14. Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is providing neighborhoods with an opportunity to invest in their communities and create a legacy for years to come via an influx of cash. Applications are open for the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
capitalsoup.com

Representative Hart Partners with East Tampa Business and Civic Association and other Community Organizations

Representative Dianne Hart (D-Tampa) is partnering with East Tampa Business and Civic Association and other community organizations to host their annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Giveaway. WHAT: Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Giveaway. WHEN: Saturday, November 12th, 2022. 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. WHERE: Cyrus Greene Center. 2101 E Martin Luther King...
TAMPA, FL
northernpublicradio.org

How one Tampa health clinic is breaking down barriers to care in Black communities

When people tell Dr. Lisa Merritt they don’t trust doctors, she says it’s “heartbreaking”. “I have to laugh and look at them and say, ‘you’re going to tell me that, and I’m a doctor,’” said Merritt, the founder and executive director of the Multicultural Health Institute (MHI) in Sarasota, Florida. “But they feel comfortable, to be honest with me, because that’s how people really feel.”
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police: Pedestrian struck, killed by HART bus in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole Heights after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus Friday afternoon. Investigators said the crash happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and East Fern Street. The Hillsborough County...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater Gas slashes promotion deals subsidized by gas utility customers

After a review by City Manager Jon Jennings, Clearwater Gas System will downsize a program that gives ratepayer money to charities and businesses in exchange for promotions. Of 27 municipally owned natural gas utilities in Florida, Clearwater Gas is one of seven that have a sponsorship program. Although it is the fourth-largest such utility, the $2.2 million Clearwater Gas spent on sponsorships since 2015 was more than twice what the other six spent combined, a 2021 investigation by the Tampa Bay Times showed.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy