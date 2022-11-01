Read full article on original website
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Developer and church team up to build affordable housing in Hillsborough
Key takeaway: A Hillsborough County church and a Tampa affordable housing developer are partnering on a 140-unit apartment building on an unused portion of the church’s property. Core challenge: While the new building, Casa di Francesco, will address a serious need in the community, there is (way) more demand...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian assistance center opens in St. Pete
Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida directly, but some in the Bay Area also felt the effects. In Pinellas County, people can apply for disaster assistance in response to the storm.
plantcityobserver.com
2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program Application Period Opens
Plant City civic associations and special taxing districts can apply for the influx of cash until Nov. 14. Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is providing neighborhoods with an opportunity to invest in their communities and create a legacy for years to come via an influx of cash. Applications are open for the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program.
2022 Hillsborough County Fair: Attractions, ticket prices and more
TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone looking for something to do for the next 11 days can head over to the Hillsborough County Fair. The fair is scheduled to bring activities to the area starting Thursday, Nov. 3, all the way up until Sunday, Nov. 13, with this year's theme being "Homegrown Fun!"
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County school leaders seek bids to develop historic Tomlinson building into staff housing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The historic Tomlinson Building in St. Petersburg's Mirror Lake district currently serves as a storage facility. Previously, it was an adult education center and now, Pinellas County school officials want to turn it into staff housing. The district on Tuesday issued a request for proposals (RFP)...
Missing Hillsborough County teen dies after being found in pond
A missing 17-year-old died Friday night after being found in a pond, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
ABC Action News
Lack of affordable housing in Tampa Bay Area puts pinch on teachers, first responders
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The price of paradise is putting a pinch on some of our community’s essential workers: from teachers to first responders and nurses. Many of them are trying to make ends meet and deal with the lack of affordable housing in the region. “Over this...
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
capitalsoup.com
Representative Hart Partners with East Tampa Business and Civic Association and other Community Organizations
Representative Dianne Hart (D-Tampa) is partnering with East Tampa Business and Civic Association and other community organizations to host their annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Giveaway. WHAT: Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Giveaway. WHEN: Saturday, November 12th, 2022. 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. WHERE: Cyrus Greene Center. 2101 E Martin Luther King...
Pasco County Next Free Food Distribution November 17
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Holiday Bible Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc., and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be
Second Pasco Man Charged In Brutal Clearwater Beach Murder
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police announced Thursday they arrested a second person in the Clearwater Beach murder of Jeffrey Chapman. 18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Pasco County has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Chapman on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Morrison
northernpublicradio.org
How one Tampa health clinic is breaking down barriers to care in Black communities
When people tell Dr. Lisa Merritt they don’t trust doctors, she says it’s “heartbreaking”. “I have to laugh and look at them and say, ‘you’re going to tell me that, and I’m a doctor,’” said Merritt, the founder and executive director of the Multicultural Health Institute (MHI) in Sarasota, Florida. “But they feel comfortable, to be honest with me, because that’s how people really feel.”
Largo voters to decide if former landfill should become massive sports complex
The site of an old city landfill could be converted into an “active recreation center,” which will include pickleball courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, a public lagoon, and more.
fox13news.com
Tampa police: Pedestrian struck, killed by HART bus in Seminole Heights
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole Heights after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus Friday afternoon. Investigators said the crash happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and East Fern Street. The Hillsborough County...
St. Petersburg police lieutenant suspended after domestic battery incident
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police lieutenant was suspended after being accused of hitting his adult daughter in the face with an open hand, according to a news release. The agency says Lt. Robert Turner, a 24-year veteran on the force, was arrested in August by the...
Beach Beacon
Clearwater Gas slashes promotion deals subsidized by gas utility customers
After a review by City Manager Jon Jennings, Clearwater Gas System will downsize a program that gives ratepayer money to charities and businesses in exchange for promotions. Of 27 municipally owned natural gas utilities in Florida, Clearwater Gas is one of seven that have a sponsorship program. Although it is the fourth-largest such utility, the $2.2 million Clearwater Gas spent on sponsorships since 2015 was more than twice what the other six spent combined, a 2021 investigation by the Tampa Bay Times showed.
Clearwater police increasing road patrols, citations to promote safety
The Clearwater Police Department is calling for patience as they increase their numbers on the road in an effort to keep crashes down.
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
Comments / 0