Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings
OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall I the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
richlandsource.com
Tygers sack Bulldogs in regional quarterfinals
MANSFIELD — Ricky Mills and his Mansfield Senior teammates threw a sack party Friday night. Mills had 3.5 of Senior High’s six quarterback sacks and the fifth-seeded Tygers blanked No. 13 Defiance 16-0 in a Division III regional quarterfinal game at Arlin Field. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 16, Defiance...
richlandsource.com
Eagles soar to 3rd-place finish at cross country state championships
OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Rugged defense powers Mansfield Senior into regional quarterfinals
MANSFIELD — The Tygers are playing championship defense again. Mansfield Senior is in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals thanks largely to a miserly defense that allows just 13.8 points and 200.6 yards a game.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bellaire drums Worthington Christian with resounding beat
Bellaire delivered all the smoke to disorient Worthington Christian and flew away with a 42-15 win in Ohio high school football action on November 5. Bellaire darted in front of Worthington Christian 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln routs Hilliard Bradley
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gahanna Lincoln turned out the lights on Hilliard Bradley 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The Golden Lions opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Perry's win over Navarre Fairless
Defense dominated as Perry pitched a 35-0 shutout of Navarre Fairless in an Ohio high school football matchup. Perry opened with a 14-0 advantage over Navarre Fairless through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jackson delivers smashing punch to stump Granville
The force was strong for Jackson as it pierced Granville during Friday's 41-7 thumping in Ohio high school football on November 4. Jackson darted in front of Granville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Loudonville puts up gallant fight, but falls just short at Nelsonville-York
NELSONVILLE -- Loudonville's stout spirit and brilliant defense were on full display, but the Redbirds fell just short of a big upset in a 14-7 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday night in the second round of the Ohio High School football playoffs. The seventh-seeded 'Birds (7-5) stunned the hosts early...
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: New Albany pushes past Powell Olentangy Liberty
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for New Albany as it controlled Powell Olentangy Liberty's offense 1-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on November 5. New Albany struck in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Newark Catholic writes off Portsmouth Notre Dame with nothing but zeroes
Newark Catholic sent Portsmouth Notre Dame home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Newark Catholic moved in front of Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
Comments / 0