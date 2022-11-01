ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings

OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall I the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
SHELBY, OH
Tygers sack Bulldogs in regional quarterfinals

MANSFIELD — Ricky Mills and his Mansfield Senior teammates threw a sack party Friday night. Mills had 3.5 of Senior High’s six quarterback sacks and the fifth-seeded Tygers blanked No. 13 Defiance 16-0 in a Division III regional quarterfinal game at Arlin Field. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 16, Defiance...
MANSFIELD, OH
Eagles soar to 3rd-place finish at cross country state championships

OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
OBETZ, OH
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Bellaire drums Worthington Christian with resounding beat

Bellaire delivered all the smoke to disorient Worthington Christian and flew away with a 42-15 win in Ohio high school football action on November 5. Bellaire darted in front of Worthington Christian 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
BELLAIRE, OH
Gahanna Lincoln routs Hilliard Bradley

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gahanna Lincoln turned out the lights on Hilliard Bradley 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The Golden Lions opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.
HILLIARD, OH
No scoring allowed: New Albany pushes past Powell Olentangy Liberty

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for New Albany as it controlled Powell Olentangy Liberty's offense 1-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on November 5. New Albany struck in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 to begin the second half.
NEW ALBANY, OH

