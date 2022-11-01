Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Skunk in Botetourt Co. tests positive for rabies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health reports a skunk in Botetourt County has tested positive for rabies. They say the skunk was found in the area of Breezekrest Lane in Fincastle and picked up by animal control on Tuesday Nov. 1. The skunk was confirmed positive for rabies just days later on Friday Nov. 4.
wfirnews.com
RSV has hit this region hard as well
By now you’ve probably heard about the respiratory virus known in shorthand as RSV, and how it can be serious for infants and older adults. The CDC says RSV is the most common cause of pneumonia and inflammation of airways in the lungs for children younger than 1 year old. Cases of flu have also spiked early in the season. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts on RSV today:
wfxrtv.com
Local health experts give update on RSV in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says pediatric and family medicine providers are seeing many children under four with respiratory illness across Virginia. As for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says healthcare providers...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community services see increase in ongoing opioid crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Council of Community Services is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses and addictions across the community. The Drop In Center North location on Williamson Road has seen more than 900 people looking for help over the last year. It comes as the amount of fentanyl throughout the Roanoke Valley is also increasing.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley organizations provide resources and support for people with autism
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families learned more about the Roanoke Valley’s resources for individuals with autism Thursday morning. The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce is starting the conversation on autism support with a lecture series of resources for Roanoke Valley families, called “Un-prescription for Autism.” Parents and caregivers learned how to get support and help within their hometowns at Thursday morning’s program.
wfxrtv.com
Free kids farmer’s market held to combat food insecurity
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia held a special event to combat food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley. The non-profit partnered with Food Lion Feeds to host a free kids farmers market. Feeding Southwest Virginia came up with the idea and decided to help the part of the...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repairs in Roanoke Co. to cause delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Frequent drivers of Interstate 81 should watch out for lane closures overnight near Salem. Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of I-81 southbound mile maker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs. The closure is expected to be in place overnight.
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time. VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
WSLS
RSV cases surge in the Commonwealth, experts weigh in
ROANOKE, Va. – RSV cases are still overwhelming hospitals in the area. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is most commonly seen in infants and young children, but as we reported in October, some older children have tested positive too. Symptoms are similar to those of a common cold but can...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews talk to discuss end-of-life conversations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palliative Care Partnership of Roanoke Valley presents a special talk featuring Donald Davis, a renowned storyteller who helps attendees have those tough end-of-life conversations. Portia Tomlinson with the Palliative Care Partnership of the Roanoke Valley joined us on Here @ Home to discuss how you can...
WDBJ7.com
Evening of African cultures scheduled for Saturday in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Colors of Western VA is teaming up with CommUnity Arts Reach to host a Celebration of African Cultures Saturday at the Claude Moore Education Complex in Roanoke. There will be performances, storytelling, fashion, food and artisan tables... a rich cultural experience for all ages. There...
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
WDBJ7.com
Reminder: Time to change batteries in smoke alarms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When is the last time you changed the batteries in the smoke alarms in your home? The twice annual time change is the perfect time to change those batteries, according to Roanoke City Fire-EMS. Deputy Chief David Guynn joined us on Here @ Home to talk...
WDBJ7.com
Prepare your home for fall and winter weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Now is the time to take a look around your home and prepare for fall and winter’s change in temperatures. There are several quick items homeowners can do to prepare. We welcome Joe Caruso from JES Foundation Repair to Here @ Home to talk with us about some of the issues Roanoke-area homeowners should be on the lookout for during fall.
WDBJ7.com
Lane reopened after overnight bridge repair on I-81
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Bridge repair has been completed and all lanes are back open at mile marker 138.4 near Salem, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 138.4 near Salem will be closed overnight for what VDOT calls “emergency bridge repairs.”
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. VDOT says the crash is on Southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.3. Traffic is backed up for approximately two miles and...
WDBJ7.com
New wellness center, health spa in Blacksburg offers cryotherapy and more
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new wellness therapy center is now open in Blacksburg. It’s called Renew & Restore Wellness. With flu season off to an early start and winter weather around the corner, medical professionals say wellness therapies can help in many ways. Renew & Restore is one...
Franklin News Post
Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career
Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
