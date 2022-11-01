By now you’ve probably heard about the respiratory virus known in shorthand as RSV, and how it can be serious for infants and older adults. The CDC says RSV is the most common cause of pneumonia and inflammation of airways in the lungs for children younger than 1 year old. Cases of flu have also spiked early in the season. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts on RSV today:

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO