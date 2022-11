Largest investment for community air monitoring in EPA history funded by President Biden’s Climate and Economic Plans. Sara Loiacono (loiacono.sara@epa.gov) DENVER – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected seven Colorado groups to receive funding to conduct air quality monitoring in communities across the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and Southwest Colorado. These grants are among 132 air monitoring projects in 37 states that will receive $53.4 million from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan to enhance air quality monitoring in communities across the United States. The projects are focused on communities that are underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution, supporting President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO