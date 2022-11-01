Read full article on original website
Assertio (ASRT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ASRT - Free Report) is soon to report third-quarter 2022 results. In the third-quarter 2022 results, we expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Assertio’s marketed drugs and the restructuring initiatives, which are expected to generate substantial annualized savings. ASRT’s earnings surpassed expectations in three of the...
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ONEOK Inc. (. OKE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly...
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EXPD - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the past 90 days to $1.92 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%.
PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
PENN - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased year over year. In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 72 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 89.5%. The bottom line increased 38.5% from 52 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Flowserve (FLS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
FLS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 20 cents from non-recurring items) of 9 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 67% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt the performance. Flowserve’s total sales of $872.9 million...
Utility Stocks' Q3 Earnings to Watch on Nov 4: D, PNM & More
D - Free Report) , PNM Resources (. PPL - Free Report) , is set to announce earnings on Nov 4. The Zacks Utilities sector is expected to have benefited from a revival of demand in the commercial and industrial groups of customers. An improvement in economic conditions after the pandemic has been generating fresh demand for utility services.
Expedia (EXPE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
EXPE - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $4.05 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%. The figure was up 15% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $3.62 billion rose 22% year over year. Further, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion.
Factors Likely to Influence TreeHouse Foods' (THS) Q3 Earnings
THS - Free Report) is likely to come up with an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it posts third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,288 million, suggesting a rise of 17% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
What's in the Cards for DTE Energy (DTE) in Q3 Earnings?
DTE - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 before the opening bell. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.03%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, DTE Energy’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures....
Itron (ITRI) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
ITRI - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 10% year over year. Revenues were $420.9 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%. Further, the top line declined 14% (down 9%...
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
POOL's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
POOL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with its earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 4.8% during trading hours on Oct 20. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as...
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GDDY - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line also jumped 12.5% sequentially and 8.6% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.03 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenues were...
RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
UBER - Free Report) stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
