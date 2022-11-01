Here’s where to put your leftover pumpkins—pro tip: it’s not the garbage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Halloween has passed and now many of us are wondering: what is the best way to discard of our jack-o-lanterns and various pumpkins? The City of Albany shared some information on the matter.

“Make sure to place your Halloween Jack-O’-Lanterns in the green organics/compost cart so that they can become nutrient-rich compost, and be diverted from the landfill,” the tweet from Albany said.

Donating pumpkins to a local zoo, farm or garden is a great way to get a second life out of the gourds, according to scientists. Another alternative is leaving pumpkins in your backyard for local wildlife to enjoy.

Scientists say that even moldy pumpkins can be placed outside or into the compost. The micro-organisms present in mold can even help speed up the composting process.

