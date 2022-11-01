Read full article on original website
Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail
A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
Lee County to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris
Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris. The landfill is off State Road 82 in Fort Myers and has been closed for 15 years. The use of the site is exclusively for debris related to Lee County’s hurricane response. The first stage...
Offshore Sailing School in Fort Myers will relocate after Ian
The Offshore Sailing School headquarters in Fort Myers will relocate after Hurricane Ian damaged the office
Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian
Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years.
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
Packed roads and filled hotels are creating a new kind of post-Hurricane Ian world in Southwest Florida, especially in Lee County. Since the Sept. 28 storm, roads have been clogged just about everywhere, and not only during rush hour, for a variety of reasons. In Lee County, where coastal communities...
Charlotte County airport lands official for C-level role from competing facility
Chad Rosenstein, who has been the head of government affairs and grants at the Lee County Port Authority for the past seven years, has moved north one county, being named chief administrative officer at the Charlotte County Airport. Rosenstein will work under Charlotte County Airport CEO James Parish and have...
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
Future plans move forward for Cape Coral Yacht Club as access remains closed
More than $1 million for new projects at the Cape Coral Yacht Club even as much of the area is still closed off after Hurricane Ian.
Shrimping boats being removed
Cranes are starting the removal process of the shrimping boats near San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach.
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M
An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
Lee Commissioners approve grant agreements for housing assistance
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award Disaster Assistance State Housing Initiatives Partnership grant agreements totaling about $4.5 million to nonprofit housing development organizations to assist households affected by Hurricane Ian. The grant agreements provide $2.5 million to Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties for owner-occupied rehabilitation for a minimum of 32 low-income households. In addition, Lee County Housing Development Corp. received $275,025 for owner-occupied rehabilitation for a minimum of three households affected by the storm, $250,000 for mortgage and insurance deductible assistance for a minimum of 15 households and $500,000 for rental assistance for a minimum of 20 households. Center for Independent Living Gulf Coast was awarded $970,000 for owner-occupied rehabilitation for minimum of 10 homes. All grants give priority to special needs, very low and low-income households. There is no requirement for the county or the applicant to provide a match for SHIP funds awarded.
Stock Development rebrands One Naples as Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
The One Naples luxury condominium redevelopment project near Vanderbilt Beach has been rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The branding collaboration for the Gulf Coast project in North Naples was announced Tuesday by local developer Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of Naples-based Stock Development. The high-end project will feature a collection of 128 residences at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Gulf Shore Drive, across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, however, is not owned or being developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. or its affiliates. Stock Residences is using the trademarked name under a license from Ritz-Carlton.
Caloosahatchee Bridge closed for 'emergency repair'
The Caloosahatchee Bridge remains as FDOT crews perform emergency repairs on a road leading to the bridge.
Diverse business operations bring St. Matthew’s House and its people a suite of benefits
The Southwest Florida thrift stores run by St. Matthew’s House offer much more than unique finds and good deals. But many of the shoppers who visit them don’t realize quite how significant an impact they make. The Naples-based nonprofit that offers services and programs for people struggling with...
FGCU celebrates $2.5M gift to construction management program
Florida Gulf Coast University’s construction management department received a $2.5 million gift from real estate company Stock Development. The department within FGCU’s U.A. Whitaker College of Engineering has been named the Stock Development Department of Construction Management. It represents the first named academic department at FGCU.
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
Updated Florida building codes helped newer homes withstand Hurricane Ian
Newer homes seemed to fare much better than older structures during Hurricane Ian, suggesting that updated Florida building codes made a difference. In the hardest-hit parts of southwest Florida, many newer structures remained mostly intact in the up to 120 mph winds generated by the hurricane. One photograph on one beach area shows 18 homes built before 1981 that were completely destroyed, but one house, built in 2020, appears to be almost unscathed.
Naples office space sells for $5.3M
CL Naples I LLC purchased 23,000 square feet of office space at 671 Goodlette-Frank Road N. in Naples from Ninigret Technology East L.C. and G & R Realty Company L.C. through Ninigret Park Development L.C. for $5.3 million. Clint L. Sherwood, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the seller, and Rainer Filthaut of IRC International Realty Corp represented the buyer.
FDOT closes Caloosahatchee Bridge
Florida Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
