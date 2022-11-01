The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award Disaster Assistance State Housing Initiatives Partnership grant agreements totaling about $4.5 million to nonprofit housing development organizations to assist households affected by Hurricane Ian. The grant agreements provide $2.5 million to Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties for owner-occupied rehabilitation for a minimum of 32 low-income households. In addition, Lee County Housing Development Corp. received $275,025 for owner-occupied rehabilitation for a minimum of three households affected by the storm, $250,000 for mortgage and insurance deductible assistance for a minimum of 15 households and $500,000 for rental assistance for a minimum of 20 households. Center for Independent Living Gulf Coast was awarded $970,000 for owner-occupied rehabilitation for minimum of 10 homes. All grants give priority to special needs, very low and low-income households. There is no requirement for the county or the applicant to provide a match for SHIP funds awarded.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO