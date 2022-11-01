ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail

A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris

Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris. The landfill is off State Road 82 in Fort Myers and has been closed for 15 years. The use of the site is exclusively for debris related to Lee County’s hurricane response. The first stage...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian

Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

Packed roads and filled hotels are creating a new kind of post-Hurricane Ian world in Southwest Florida, especially in Lee County. Since the Sept. 28 storm, roads have been clogged just about everywhere, and not only during rush hour, for a variety of reasons. In Lee County, where coastal communities...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M

An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee Commissioners approve grant agreements for housing assistance

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award Disaster Assistance State Housing Initiatives Partnership grant agreements totaling about $4.5 million to nonprofit housing development organizations to assist households affected by Hurricane Ian. The grant agreements provide $2.5 million to Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties for owner-occupied rehabilitation for a minimum of 32 low-income households. In addition, Lee County Housing Development Corp. received $275,025 for owner-occupied rehabilitation for a minimum of three households affected by the storm, $250,000 for mortgage and insurance deductible assistance for a minimum of 15 households and $500,000 for rental assistance for a minimum of 20 households. Center for Independent Living Gulf Coast was awarded $970,000 for owner-occupied rehabilitation for minimum of 10 homes. All grants give priority to special needs, very low and low-income households. There is no requirement for the county or the applicant to provide a match for SHIP funds awarded.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Stock Development rebrands One Naples as Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

The One Naples luxury condominium redevelopment project near Vanderbilt Beach has been rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The branding collaboration for the Gulf Coast project in North Naples was announced Tuesday by local developer Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of Naples-based Stock Development. The high-end project will feature a collection of 128 residences at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Gulf Shore Drive, across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, however, is not owned or being developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. or its affiliates. Stock Residences is using the trademarked name under a license from Ritz-Carlton.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FGCU celebrates $2.5M gift to construction management program

Florida Gulf Coast University’s construction management department received a $2.5 million gift from real estate company Stock Development. The department within FGCU’s U.A. Whitaker College of Engineering has been named the Stock Development Department of Construction Management. It represents the first named academic department at FGCU.
Road & Track

What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian

Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
NAPLES, FL
Building Design & Construction

Updated Florida building codes helped newer homes withstand Hurricane Ian

Newer homes seemed to fare much better than older structures during Hurricane Ian, suggesting that updated Florida building codes made a difference. In the hardest-hit parts of southwest Florida, many newer structures remained mostly intact in the up to 120 mph winds generated by the hurricane. One photograph on one beach area shows 18 homes built before 1981 that were completely destroyed, but one house, built in 2020, appears to be almost unscathed.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples office space sells for $5.3M

CL Naples I LLC purchased 23,000 square feet of office space at 671 Goodlette-Frank Road N. in Naples from Ninigret Technology East L.C. and G & R Realty Company L.C. through Ninigret Park Development L.C. for $5.3 million. Clint L. Sherwood, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the seller, and Rainer Filthaut of IRC International Realty Corp represented the buyer.
NAPLES, FL

