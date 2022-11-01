Right Here, Right Now is going to kick off right here, a little early. The Leeds School of Business, in conjunction with the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences and College of Arts & Sciences, will showcase CU Boulder-led research ahead of what promises to be an engaging three-day climate summit. The event will take place in the new Rustandy Building, which physically joins the engineering and business schools at CU Boulder—a symbol for the increasing cross-pollination between industry, science and technology.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO