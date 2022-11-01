Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS officeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Beware: Denver has more rats than people could ever imagineMark StarDenver, CO
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Voodoo Doughnuts plays along with Denver airport's alien conspiracyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
CU Boulder News & Events
A decade after legalizing cannabis in Colorado, here’s what we’ve learned
Ten years ago this week, Colorado voters approved Amendment 64, making the state among the first two in the nation (along with Washington) to legalize the use and possession of cannabis, a.k.a. marijuana, for recreational purposes. Since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have followed suit. On Tuesday,...
CU Boulder News & Events
CU Board of Regents discusses student retention, other business
The University of Colorado Board of Regents received an update on student retention efforts during its regular meeting Nov. 3–4 at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. The regents also approved a resolution encouraging the campuses to develop additional Spanish language resources for prospective and incoming students, discussed a...
CU Boulder News & Events
Letter from Dean Inniss to the Colorado Law Community
As many of you are aware, recently an ofrenda displayed in our building in honor of Día de los Muertos was dismantled by law school employees and members of the school leadership team. The dismantling caused substantial hurt and harm. I want to start by deeply apologizing to the LatinX Law Students Association (LLSA), which organized the sharing of this tradition at the law school. I also apologize to members of our community who contributed offerings, and to all who were upset.
CU Boulder News & Events
Why climate change is only on some voters’ minds this November
On Election Day, voters across the country will make their voices heard on many contentious issues, from reproductive rights to cannabis legalization. Nov. 8 also lands on the second day of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference and at the tail-end of the sixth-warmest year on record. According to...
CU Boulder News & Events
Entrepreneurship: The Cycle Effect
“The bicycle has done more for women than any one thing in the world—it gives her a feeling of self-reliance and independence the moment she takes her seat,” civil rights activist Susan B. Anthony said in 1896. Today, women still ride bikes for the physical and psychological benefits,...
CU Boulder News & Events
Interdisciplinary Research Showcase to Kick Off Global Climate Summit
Right Here, Right Now is going to kick off right here, a little early. The Leeds School of Business, in conjunction with the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences and College of Arts & Sciences, will showcase CU Boulder-led research ahead of what promises to be an engaging three-day climate summit. The event will take place in the new Rustandy Building, which physically joins the engineering and business schools at CU Boulder—a symbol for the increasing cross-pollination between industry, science and technology.
CU Boulder News & Events
Boulder Faculty Assembly approves proposed common curriculum
The Boulder Faculty Assembly on Nov. 3 approved a resolution concerning a campus common curriculum (PDF) that “endorses the substance of the common curriculum, particularly its statement regarding the purpose and distinction of a CU Boulder education.” The vote was 43 in favor, six opposed and three abstentions.
CU Boulder News & Events
9 things to do this weekend: Soccer, leadership conference, more
This weekend brings soccer and football, a screening of Top Gun Maverick, a free leadership conference and more. Join the Center for Leadership’s Leading Edge in making PB&Js and delivering care packages to the homeless community in Boulder. All students are welcome!. CU Soccer vs Utah. 3 p.m. Prentup...
CU Boulder News & Events
Interdisciplinary Education: Diego Alvarez
When the Rustandy Building opened its doors in 2021, we knew that the fusion of the engineering and business schools would ignite exceptional opportunities for students. One year later, we wanted to see what that looked like. Here are a few stories that caught our eye. Diego Alvarez (Math, Econ’22)...
CU Boulder News & Events
In Their Words: Best Reasons to Get an MBA
There’s no one reason Leeds students choose to pursue an MBA over an online alternative. Here are some of the reasons students and recent alumni felt an immersive grad program was the best fit for their professional goals. “Part of it is commitment. I think committing to an MBA...
CU Boulder News & Events
From the Desk of Acting Dean Yonca Ertimur
No matter what industry we’re in, we’ve all been reminded that change is not only constant, but also unpredictable. It often takes multiple forms, simultaneously, hitting us at various points in our supply chains, operations and balance sheets. But the Leeds community is full of people who embrace...
Comments / 0