Future plans move forward for Cape Coral Yacht Club as access remains closed
More than $1 million for new projects at the Cape Coral Yacht Club even as much of the area is still closed off after Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail
A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
WINKNEWS.com
Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian
Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years, Phelan said.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris
Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris. The landfill is off State Road 82 in Fort Myers and has been closed for 15 years. The use of the site is exclusively for debris related to Lee County’s hurricane response. The first stage...
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
Florida Weekly
Minto Communities introduces final phase of The Isles of Collier Preserve
Minto Communities announces that work is progressing on the final phase of The Isles of Collier Preserve, an award-winning, master-planned community located in Naples, Florida. The final phase is located on a 103-acre property adjacent to The Isles of Collier Preserve at the community’s western border that was acquired earlier this year.
What's next for Naples Pier repairs after Ian
City leaders say they're committed to rebuilding the Naples Pier as quickly as possible while making sure it's done right
floridaweekly.com
Seagate Nears completion of custom home in Estero Area
Seagate Development Group is on track to complete a nearly 11,000-square-foot (over 4,900 square feet of living space) beachside custom home in highly attractive Miromar Lakes, Florida this month. It will contain three bedrooms plus a study, five full and two half baths, and an oversized two-car garage, as well as a California coastal concept with modern and natural finishes. This spectacular three-story residence will be a result of Seagate; its interior design firm, Theory Design; R.G. Designs; Outside Productions; and other talented partners.
floridaweekly.com
Wonder Gardens ‘Camp Wonder’ winter camp sessions announced
The Wonder Gardens has openings for students ages 6 to 12 years in weekly Winter Camp Wonder day camp sessions offering fun and creative outdoor activities. “We invite local and visiting children to celebrate our resident animals and plants as they explore cultural and artistic connections and tap into their creative sides,” said Education and Volunteer Manager Katie Grimes. “Activities include inquiry-based tours, games, science, art and free time.”
WINKNEWS.com
Stock Development rebrands One Naples as Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
The One Naples luxury condominium redevelopment project near Vanderbilt Beach has been rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The branding collaboration for the Gulf Coast project in North Naples was announced Tuesday by local developer Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of Naples-based Stock Development. The high-end project will feature a collection of 128 residences at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Gulf Shore Drive, across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, however, is not owned or being developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. or its affiliates. Stock Residences is using the trademarked name under a license from Ritz-Carlton.
Florida Weekly
Historic Naples Yacht Club achieves Platinum Club of the World status
Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
Florida Weekly
Unusual plants available at Naples Yard and Garden Show
Homeowners looking for rare fruiting trees and bushes, unusual orchids and native plants that do well in Southwest Florida should head to the annual Naples Yard and Garden Show being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12-13 at the UF/IFAS Extension Collier County office, 14700 Immokalee Road in Naples.
floridaweekly.com
Punta Gorda Airport announces new CAO
The Charlotte County Airport Authority has announced that Chad Rosenstein has joined the Punta Gorda Airport as its chief administrative officer. He will work under CEO James W. Parish and have oversight of the finance, information technology, property management, procurement and human resources functions. Mr. Rosenstein has more than two...
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
In this Gulfshore Business report, it’s a long road ahead for one resort on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. The Pink Shell Resort lost its ground floor in the storm, and they don’t expect to open to the public until 2024. But the owner...
Caloosahatchee Bridge closed for 'emergency repair'
The Caloosahatchee Bridge remains as FDOT crews perform emergency repairs on a road leading to the bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
Bailey’s General Store on Sanibel faces long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
Bailey’s General Store, Lee County’s longest-running business, opened in 1899, but has been closed since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian’s devastating storm surge breached the store’s walls, filling it with up to 10 feet of salt water. General manager Richard Johnson has been working with his...
WINKNEWS.com
People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral
A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
Gulf Coast Landfill to temporarily reopen to accept storm debris
The Waste Management company will operate the landfill, which closed in 2007 and is located near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82.
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
