Naples, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail

A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian

Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years, Phelan said.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris

Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris. The landfill is off State Road 82 in Fort Myers and has been closed for 15 years. The use of the site is exclusively for debris related to Lee County’s hurricane response. The first stage...
LEE COUNTY, FL
drifttravel.com

Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Minto Communities introduces final phase of The Isles of Collier Preserve

Minto Communities announces that work is progressing on the final phase of The Isles of Collier Preserve, an award-winning, master-planned community located in Naples, Florida. The final phase is located on a 103-acre property adjacent to The Isles of Collier Preserve at the community’s western border that was acquired earlier this year.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Seagate Nears completion of custom home in Estero Area

Seagate Development Group is on track to complete a nearly 11,000-square-foot (over 4,900 square feet of living space) beachside custom home in highly attractive Miromar Lakes, Florida this month. It will contain three bedrooms plus a study, five full and two half baths, and an oversized two-car garage, as well as a California coastal concept with modern and natural finishes. This spectacular three-story residence will be a result of Seagate; its interior design firm, Theory Design; R.G. Designs; Outside Productions; and other talented partners.
MIROMAR LAKES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Wonder Gardens ‘Camp Wonder’ winter camp sessions announced

The Wonder Gardens has openings for students ages 6 to 12 years in weekly Winter Camp Wonder day camp sessions offering fun and creative outdoor activities. “We invite local and visiting children to celebrate our resident animals and plants as they explore cultural and artistic connections and tap into their creative sides,” said Education and Volunteer Manager Katie Grimes. “Activities include inquiry-based tours, games, science, art and free time.”
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Stock Development rebrands One Naples as Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

The One Naples luxury condominium redevelopment project near Vanderbilt Beach has been rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The branding collaboration for the Gulf Coast project in North Naples was announced Tuesday by local developer Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of Naples-based Stock Development. The high-end project will feature a collection of 128 residences at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Gulf Shore Drive, across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, however, is not owned or being developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. or its affiliates. Stock Residences is using the trademarked name under a license from Ritz-Carlton.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Historic Naples Yacht Club achieves Platinum Club of the World status

Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Unusual plants available at Naples Yard and Garden Show

Homeowners looking for rare fruiting trees and bushes, unusual orchids and native plants that do well in Southwest Florida should head to the annual Naples Yard and Garden Show being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12-13 at the UF/IFAS Extension Collier County office, 14700 Immokalee Road in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Punta Gorda Airport announces new CAO

The Charlotte County Airport Authority has announced that Chad Rosenstein has joined the Punta Gorda Airport as its chief administrative officer. He will work under CEO James W. Parish and have oversight of the finance, information technology, property management, procurement and human resources functions. Mr. Rosenstein has more than two...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral

A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
CAPE CORAL, FL
AccuWeather

How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian

A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
FORT MYERS, FL

